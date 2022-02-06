Dying Light 2: How To Find All Easter Egg Blueprints | Pan of Destiny, Cyber Hands & Left Finger of gloVa

Dying Light 2 isn’t your average zombie apocalypse. The city of Villedor is infested with time-travelers, alien chickens, and Techland developers. All this absurdity gives you access to super-secret blueprints to build into unique tools of destruction — tools like a killer frying pan, cybernetic upgrades from the future, and a finger gun. The finger gun is my personal favorite. Learn how to get all these hidden Easter egg blueprints with the full guides below, breaking down where to go and what to do.

Cyber Hands 2177 Blueprint Location

To get these Cyberpunk 2077 Easter egg claws, you need to complete the “Broadcast” mission and unlock the safe zone at the top of VNC Tower. Once you’ve got that, you can get the Cyber Hands blueprint.

From the VNC Tower rooftop, glide southwest to the narrow skyscraper where Military Airdrop THB-UT0 is located.

Glide south to another skyscraper rooftop covered in trees. There's a hidden NPC called The Liquidator here. Talk to him to receive the Easter egg blueprint.

The Cyber Hands are designed to look like the Mantis Claws cyber enhancement from Cyberpunk 2077 — just like in that game, they’re kind of a disappointment.

Another blueprint that requires the “Broadcast” mission to be complete. Again, you need to start from VNC Tower and glide to get this hidden Left Finger of gloVa blueprint. This complicated blueprint leads you into a fun Techland developer room. Nice!

Glide to the Military Airdrop THB-UT0 skyscraper — the same one as the previous blueprint. There's a power conduit on the rooftop. Grab the cord.

Nearby, look for a yellow-marked wooden board over the ledge that seemingly goes nowhere. Drop down with the cord and hug the side of the building to fall into an open office below. Do it again to reach another power conduit.

Plug in the cord and take a second cord. Continue to drop down off the ledge into more broken windows below. For this first drop, look to the left for an open window room. Two floors down, plug the cord and take a third cord.

Drop down twice (using the grappling hook to stop your fall) and plug the cord in again. Finally, we've powered on a GRE security panel.

Use the GRE key nearby to access the Techland developer room.

In the Developer Room, find a bed with teddy bears you can interact with to “Sit by the campfire” — sit and wait until all the bears spawn in blasts of electricity. After the Techland poster changes, the blueprint will finally spawn. This creates a literal finger gun! Blast zombies with your outstretched index finger.

Pan of Destiny Blueprint Location

To get this Frying Pan Easter egg blueprint, travel to the southeast corner of the Lost Lands in Central. There’s a large brick Pumping Station here. This is the Stronghold of the Renegades — you’ll need to complete that section of the game to unlock the building.

Go inside the Pumping Station and interact with the large floor grate in the room with the table. Swim underwater, then climb two ladders up. Follow the yellow pipe, drop down onto the ground, and take the stairs up.

Keep going through the hallways until you find a wall with a chicken poster. Enter "The Escape" — inside, you'll find a talking chicken in a cage.

Talk to the chicken to begin the Space Cock sidequest. You’ll be tasked with finding spaceship parts. Go to the crashed car location to collect the parts and return to the chicken. As a reward the chicken will give you the Pan of Destiny Easter egg blueprint. It’s a very powerful frying pan.