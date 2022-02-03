21 NEW RTS Games of 2022

Are you looking to dive into a new thrilling RTS game this year? There are a ton of thrilling RTS titles coming out that we can’t wait to try. In this list, we’re going to highlight a few of those. However, don’t see these games as ranked in any particular order. We’re still having to wait for these games to make their way out into the marketplace. With that said, check out a few games you’ll want to keep tabs on.

#21 Crossfire: Legion

Developer: Blackbird Interactive

Publisher: Prime Matter

Platform: PC

Release: Spring 2022

Set within the Crossfire IP is a new upcoming RTS game called Crossfire: Legion. This is actually a game from the same developers bringing out Homeworld 3, another title on our list. Here, factions fight for control, and the only way to achieve their goals is by heading into the battlefield. Players will have to manage resources, send out commands, and attempt to pull off enough strategic tactics to take out the opposing force. Outside of the single-player campaigns, there are some online competitive PvP matches to partake in or even cooperative scenarios. With that said, this game is only slated to launch as an early access title sometime in the spring of this year.

#20 Gord

Developer: Covenant.dev

Publisher: Team17

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Gord is a game with players taking command of a small medieval Slavic village. It’s your job to ensure your people are safe and healthy. This is not an easy task to accomplish. You’ll have to seek out resources, build up your village, head to raids, and fight off mythical beasts. There is even procedural generation for scenarios, so you can always find something new to do, whether it’s a new raid or finding certain resources to even deal with the weather. Of course, there are bound to be deaths, and while for some games, that’s doesn’t mean very much to the gameplay, deaths can play a major factor for Gord. There are horrors in this world, and adding in deaths can actually impact the sanity and burden of your survivors. You can’t save everyone, and those that hit their breaking point will flee your village.

#19 Builders of Egypt

Developer: Strategy Labs

Publisher: CreativeForge Games, PlayWay, Strategy Labs

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Builders of Egypt is a game that’s a bit like another title on our list, Pharaoh: A New Era. Overall, this is a city builder and management game set within ancient Egypt. Your goal is to rule the land and build up your civilization. This means gathering resources, laying out the law, expanding your territory, and dealing with the constant political shifts that come with being a leader. We’re not sure how this one will compare to the other title mentioned. However, the developers have released a prologue so you can try the game out. In fact, there’s a second prologue coming out to showcase further what has changed. This game is slated to release this year, but we’re not given a specific release date quite yet.

#18 Dark Moon

Developer: Jujubee

Publisher: Jujubee

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Dark Moon is set within the future where you’re taking the role of an engineer. Tasked with establishing a new mining facility on the moon, your job quickly becomes a survival mission. A massive solar storm struck Earth that had destroyed all electronics. Now the sun’s scorching heat is destroying everything in its path. You’ll need to keep moving forward. Find resources, upgrade your mobile base and find other survivors left stranded as you continue to find a new means to make contact with those on Earth.

#17 Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance

Developer: Cats who play CJSC

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Platform: PC

Release: NA

The Terminator franchise is massive, and you’ve likely already watched the various movies released. We’re soon going to receive a new game based within the IP, called Terminator: Dark Fate. Here we are set within the film Terminator: Dark Fate period. Players are fighting for their survival after the machine network seeks to destroy everything left within humanity. Here, you’ll step into commanding the Founders faction as you fight off the Legion, where you’ll deal not only with machines but other human factions. Each choice on the battlefield will come with a consequence for the resistance. Scramble up what little resources are left and put it all on the line as you fight for humanity’s freedom.

#16 Broken Arrow

Developer: Steel Balalaika

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Broken Arrow is an upcoming large-scale RTS title that focuses on American and Russian factions. The development team is looking to include over a hundred different units and multiple deck specializations for each nation. We don’t have a ton of information here so far, but it does look like the developers are featuring quite a large range of units to use at your disposal. Everything from different recon units, infantry, tanks, support vehicles, logistics, helicopters, and airstrikes are featured here. Unfortunately, we’re not sure if we’ll actually see Broken Arrow launch into the marketplace this year as it doesn’t have a release date attached quite yet.

#15 Ratten Reich

Developer: Metall Adler Studio

Publisher: Crytivo

Platform: PC

Release: September 2022

Ratten Reich is an upcoming RTS that was crafted up with the help of a Kickstarter campaign. It’s a traditional RTS but with a unique storyline. Inspired by the events of the World Wars, this military war game is centered around anthropomorphic rats, mice, roaches, and lizards. Each faction comes packed with its own unique attributes, whether that’s more sophisticated weapons, technologies, or steam-filled mechanics. So far, we know that the developers are bringing out campaigns that will have fifteen total hours of gameplay. Although, if you’re done with playing through the campaign, you can jump online for some multiplayer skirmishes.

#14 Total War: Warhammer III

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega, Feral Interactive

Platform: PC

Release: February 17, 2022

Unless a delay pops up, we should just be days away at this point from getting our hands on the third installment to the Total War: Warhammer trilogy. Here players are going to the Realm of Chaos. Unfortunately, developers have been keeping things a bit quiet regarding the game. But we know that this time around, rather than having four factions to work, Total War: Warhammer III will be coming out with six different factions, including the four Chaos Gods and Kislev and Cathay. Likewise, we know that the map will be pretty large compared to previous installments.

#13 Starship Troopers – Terran Command

Developer: The Artistocrats

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Platform: PC

Release: March 31, 2022

Who doesn’t love the Starship Troopers franchise? Set in the future where humanity is facing giant bugs to save our planet. It’s a thrilling series, and this year we get to add a new game into the fold with Starship Troopers – Terran Command. The game is centered around a group of troopers having to save the planet of Kwalasha. Used primarily as a mining facility for resources, a swarm of insects bursts into the scene. Now, outmatched with a growing number of giant alien parasites, players will need to use their wit and tactics to save the mining facility from being completely lost.

#12 Homeworld 3

Developer: Blackbird Interactive

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Homeworld might not have a massive collection of video games under its IP, but it did get its start quite a few years back in 1999. As you might have guessed from the title alone, Homeworld 3 is taking place after the events of Homeworld 2. Since the game’s conclusion, several years went by, and we’ve mainly gone through a period of peace. However, a new threat had emerged when it was discovered that the Hyperspace Gate Network was starting to fail. Now, the only hope of potentially saving the network is by tracking down Karan. Players are getting both a solo and a cooperative experience with this game. Unfortunately, it might be a good little while before we get our hands on the title, as it’s not slated to launch until the end of this year.

#11 Knights of Honor II: Sovereign

Developer: Black Sea Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Knights of Honor was released back in 2004, but now we’re getting a new installment quite a few years later. This is a grand strategy game where you’re taking the role of a king trying to control all of Europe. There are the usual tropes from the genre here. You’ll have challenges, resources to gather, nations to battle, diplomacy to strike up, and sway the people to fall in line with your rule. Grand strategy games can be complex, and it might be a bit overwhelming to go through for some. Developers are trying to change that with this game and make everything a bit more streamlined. Overall, the game will lose some of the complexities for newcomers and could potentially create a gateway title for the genre as a whole.

#10 Company of Heroes 3

Developer: Relic Entertainment

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC

Release: NA

A brand new entry to the Company of Heroes franchise is inbound. Company of Heroes 3 will once again toss players back into the gritty and chaotic World War II setting. In this particular installment, we’re getting a game that’s centered around the Italian and North African theaters. This RTS should have quite a few veteran players eager to jump into the game, and we’re certainly interested in seeing how the game holds up against the past releases. For instance, we already know that the developers have added a new mechanic to the game. The Tactical Pause System should be useful for not feeling too overwhelmed and give you time to think out moves. With this feature, players can pause the game and string together a series of commands that will play out upon resuming.

#9 Men of War II

Developer: BestWay

Publisher: 1C Entertainment

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

A popular era for RTS games has been World War II, and that’s exactly what we’re getting in Men of War II. We’re jumping back into the chaotic war in a new narrative-driven campaign. With the narrative offering campaigns for both the Allies and Soviets, players can try to change history through historical battles. Speaking of battles, the development team ensures that the gameplay is historically accurate with the weapons and equipment used. Of course, if you’re finding the game to get a bit dull, you can always make use of mods. Mod support is attached to the game so players can get creative with their own unique scenarios and level creations. Ultimately, that should give you plenty of new content to play through with this game.

#8 Manor Lords

Developer: Slavic Magic

Publisher: Slavic Magic

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Do you have what it takes to control a kingdom in medieval times? Manor Lords will put you through the tests as you take charge in building up your kingdom. Gather resources, build up new structures, tend farmlands, keep your civilians happy and your armies well fed. At any moment, war might approach your kingdom’s gate. This means gathering your troops and leading them onto the battlefield. However, there might be some areas to consider during the skirmish. You’ll want to ensure that your military force has equipment that’s not dull or the weather conditions are favorable, as all these little aspects can play a big role in the outcome of your battle.

#7 Stargate: Timekeepers

Developer: CreativeForge

Publisher: Slitherine

Platform: PC

Release: NA

If you enjoy the Stargate SG-1 series, buckle up for a brand new adventure. Stargate: Timekeepers is bursting onto the scene this year and is offering players a new narrative campaign. Unfortunately, it’s nothing that surpasses the final season of Stargate SG-1. Instead, this game will put players after the seventh season where you’re aiding Commander Eva McCain. When Eva’s team is sent in to help the Jaffra Resistance, they quickly find themselves in a time loop. Now, you’re out to save the day in this RTS game. This will be a single-player game where you’ll encounter a variety of choices to alter the storyline.

#6 Warno

Developer: Eugen Systems

Publisher: Eugen Systems

Platform: PC

Release: January 20, 2022

What if the Cold War spiraled out of control and sparked World War III? Warno offers one developer’s look into what could have been the answer to that question. In this game, we’re tossed into the 1980s, and the Cold War has decided to unleash hell. War breaks out, countries take up arms, towns become battlefields, and chaos consumes the lands. This game focuses on NATO and the Warsaw Pact, where you command a military into the heat of battle. Take control of soldiers, aircraft, tanks, helicopters, to other massive mechanical armored vehicles as you venture into the unknown in an attempt to conquer. This game is currently available for players to try out right now. Although with that said, Warno is in early access, so you can expect to see a few updates roll out as the developers push to get the game out into a full launch.

#5 Prehistoric Kingdom

Developer: Blue Meridian

Publisher: Crytivo

Platforms: PC

Release: April 2022

Prehistoric Kingdom is an upcoming title where players go through a simulation management game. It’s quite a bit like the Jurassic World Evolution series if you’re familiar with that franchise. In this game, players are building up a prehistoric zoo where you’ll design different enclosures, place down shelters, and provide all the necessary care for different dinosaurs, whether it’s a Woolly Mammoth to a Tyrannosaurus Rex. Meanwhile, players will have to manage their staff outside of designing your park. This means hiring staff who can help take care of the animals and help the guests who visit your park. Currently, the development studio is aiming for a release this April, but it will be launching as an early access title for the time being.

#4 Diplomacy is Not an Option

Developer: Door 407

Publisher: Door 407

Platforms: PC

Release: January 26, 2022 Early Access

We see quite a bit of strategy games where you’re trying to keep a kingdom lively and your people happy. However, what if the game throws you into a kingdom where your lack of care leads to rebellion? That’s essentially what Diplomacy is Not an Option is all about. You’re a king who’s constantly battling tough decisions that prove unpopular, and soon you’re fighting off hordes of rebellious citizens that wish to overthrow the kingdom’s power. Gather your resources, build up walls, ensure your army is readily available, and fight whatever comes knocking at your gate. Do whatever you think is best. Dabble with the taboo magicians that can reign fire down from the heavens above or keep the playing field more traditional, and it’s all your choice. You are the king, after all.

#3 War Hospital

Developer: Brave Lamb Studio

Publisher: Nacon, Bigben Interactive

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: 2022

Most games about war throw you into a soldier or a commander. Leading your soldiers through the muck and warn-torn battlefields as you charge your enemy. Although, War Hospital will have you charging into the battlefield for a different reason. You’re not a soldier seeking to take out your opponents. Instead, you’re a medic. Your job is to ensure those wounded can recover and live to see another day. So gather your resources, bring the injured to the medical tents, make tough calls, and attempt to live through the daily routine of chaotic madness that comes with war.

#2 Dune: Spice Wars

Developer: Shiro Games

Publisher: Funcom, Shiro Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022 Early Access

Dune has been getting a significant resurgence lately with the latest movie. Now fans can get ready for a new 4X RTS title with Dune: Spice Wars. Here, you’ll be leading a group through the unforgiving and dry world of Arrakis. The Spice resource market is booming, and you’ll be hunting for the goods. Explore, gather resources, fight off other factions and beasts that seek out your precious loot as well. At the moment, we don’t have a release date for the game, but it does look like when the developers get ready for its launch, Dune: Spice Wars will first release into the marketplace through early access.

#1 Pharaoh: A New Era

Developer: Triskell Interactive

Publisher: DotEmu

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Get ready to plan out your empire in Pharaoh: A New Era. This is actually a remake of an old city-building RTS game called Pharaoh from the team at Sierra. With this game, players are getting the task of stepping into the iconic Pharaoh role, where you’ll command your kingdom. Build-up structures create mausoleums, pyramids to a sphinx. Ensure you’re people are happy and taken care of. You’ll seek the blessings of the gods for a bountiful season and establish trade routes to help your economy thrive. Although, you might soon find yourself going against factions that seek to take over your hardware. Use your iron fist and ensure your people and land is guarded to those that seek it ill will.