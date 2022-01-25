Nobody Saves The World: How To Make Money Fast | Farming Guide

Nobody Saves The World is a new game by the same developers that brought us Guacamelee 1 & 2. The isometric action-RPG is available for everyone on the Xbox Game Pass so there’s no reason not to give this indie spin on the genre a try. I had no idea what this game was, but after a deluge of praise I had to get on the Nobody Saves The World wagon, and it was worth it.

The game is mostly straightforward, forcing you to grind through tons of dungeons while blasting away at armies of enemies and bosses with your variety of unlocked powers and passives. And if you want to get everything, you’ll need to earn a little money through farming. There’s an easy way to collect tons of cash without very much effort — you can literally earn 10,000~ cash in 10 minutes. Check out the method below for an easy farm that won’t take up much of your time.

How To Farm Money | 5,000~ Every 5 Minutes

To perform this simple farming method, you need to reach the Dark Nest dungeon in the Shadowlands. You’ll also want to upgrade Money Magnet to gain +40% value for all money collected. With this ability equipped, money will fly right into your character! This ability is useful for farming cash literally anywhere, but if you’re dedicated to farming, the Dark Nest is one of the quickest dungeons to complete for maximum payout.

Farming Build: Horse Form : Equip Gallop, Zombite and Holy Light. Passive : Horsepower, Money Magnet, Strongman and Magic Life



Your passives will boost your Gallop attack — allowing you to continuously use it to pummel through enemies while rushing around at high-speed. You’ll hoover up all the money enemies drop, using Zombite to clear crowds and unleashing Holy Light when the cooldown is up.

The only trouble is the boss. It burrows underground while enemies attack you. Stand still and use Zombite to deal with the weaker enemies, then start Galloping again after the boss re-emerges.

