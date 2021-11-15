Psychonauts 2: How To Make Finding Collectibles Way Easier | Photo Mode Trick Guide

Psychonauts 2 scratches that collectibles itch better than most modern games, but finding them all can be a huge drag — especially the figments, which can be hidden right in plain-sight. The figments (and other collectibles) are proving to be such a problem, that the kind developers at Double Fine have given us a reprieve. A load of new quality-of-life improvements were included in the latest update, and one of those improvements makes finding collectibles a whole lot easier.

There’s one downside to the new feature — its really easy to miss. If you don’t explore every menu and item you can purchase, you can very easily completely miss this incredibly useful feature. Instead of turning on a setting, you have to use a photo mode filter. Yes, this might be the first game to include photo mode filters that make the actual in-game play easier. If there’s another filter that actually comes in handy, we haven’t heard of it yet.

Here’s how to use the in-game camera to spot collectibles.

More Psychonauts 2 guides:

The Motherlobe Collectibles | The Quarry Collectibles | Questionable Area Collectibles | Green Needle Gulch Collectibles | Loboto’s Labyrinth Collectibles | Hollis’ Classroom Collectibles | Hollis’ Hot Streak Collectibles | Compton’s Cookoff Collectibles | PSI King’s Sensorium Collectibles | Ford’s Fractured Mind Collectibles | Cassie’s Collection Collectibles | Bob’s Bottles Collectibles | Lucrecia’s Lament Collectibles | Fatherland Follies Collectibles | How To Enter The High Roller’s Lounge | Hollis’ Hot Streak Guide | How To Cook All Recipes Fast | Compton’s Cookoff Guide | How To Traverse Black Mental Connections | Search For Queepie Guide | Find The Rare Fungus For Lili Guide | Psychoseismometers for Gisu Guide | Scavenger Hunt Guide | All Boss Fights | How To Unlock Bonus Outfits

How To Use Photo Mode To Make Collectible Hunting Easier

To make collecting hunting MUCH easier in all of Psychonauts 2, make sure you’ve downloaded the latest update. You’ll also need to complete a portion of the game — once you visit Otto, you’ll acquire the camera which can be used for taking in-game screenshots and sharing them with friends. But, we’ll be using the photo mode camera for an entirely different purpose; collecting hidden stuff.

Go to any of the Otto-Matic vendors in the game and select the Items menu .

in the game and select the . Scroll down to the Otto-Shot Filters section. Purchase the Otto-Spot filter for 75.

section. Purchase the for 75. Equip the Otto-Shot Camera anywhere in-game, and select the Otto-Spot filter — now any collectibles within view will be highlighted and easier to spot. This includes figments, and even allows you to see collectibles through environmental objects.

anywhere in-game, and — now any collectibles within view will be highlighted and easier to spot. This includes figments, and even allows you to see collectibles through environmental objects. When using fast travel, a checkmark on an area name will let you know that you’ve 100%’ed that area.

Most collectibles gain a circular aura that points them out, while figments will glow brightly against the black-and-white background of the filtered image. This is especially useful for hunting down those annoying figments — which are literally everywhere and impossible to spot sometimes, even when you’re looking directly at them.

This added feature should make 100%-ing levels that much easier for everyone. Finding all the figments just became slightly less nightmarish.