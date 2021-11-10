Pikmin Bloom: How To Get Every Unique Decor Pikmin | Real World Locations Guide

If you really want to make your Pikmin army shine in Pikmin Bloom, you’ll need to explore the world to find Decor Pikmin. After Level 10, you’ll be able to find and grow Decor Pikmin — Pikmin with unique decorations that can only be found from specific locations. Decor Pikmin might come from the airport, train station, or pharmacy — each type has a funny little hat or outfit related to their specific job. Train Station Pikmin, for example, are wearing little cardboard train outfits. That’s adorable!

Too bad nothing in-game tells you where to find Decor Pikmin. Decor Pikmin are all connected to different locations, but not all locations are accounted for. If you don’t want to walk all the way to a location only to find out there aren’t any Decor Pikmin drops there, then you can check out the list below. These are all the Decor Pikmin in the game, as collected by fans. Credit specifically goes to PikminGoob and zviznemt.

Where To Find All Types Of Decor Pikmin

Decor Pikmin are rare Pikmin that can be collected at specific locations like mini-marts, airports, forests, and more. Not all areas are specifically marked in Pikmin Bloom — to geotag a location, Pikmin Bloom uses OpenStreetMap data. You can check what locations are tagged near you. You can also download OpenStreetMap on iOS and Android for free.

To know where you want to look, here’s a quick list of all locations with Decor Pikmin.

Location – What They Wear

Airport – Rides in a toy airplane.

– Rides in a toy airplane. Art Gallery – Wears a painting frame on their head.

– Wears a painting frame on their head. Bakery – Wears a cut of a baguette on their head.

– Wears a cut of a baguette on their head. Beach – Wears a seashell hat.

Wears a seashell hat. Cafe – Wears a coffee cup.

– Wears a coffee cup. Forest – Comes in two variants; stag beetle hat and acorn suit.

– Comes in two variants; stag beetle hat and acorn suit. Hair Salon – Wears a comb and scissors on their back.

– Wears a comb and scissors on their back. Mini-Mart – Wears a bottle cap helmet.

– Wears a bottle cap helmet. Movie Theater – Wears 3D glasses and popcorn hat.

– Wears 3D glasses and popcorn hat. Pharmacy – Wears a toothbrush backpack and toothpaste hair.

– Wears a toothbrush backpack and toothpaste hair. Post Office – Covered in stamps.

– Covered in stamps. Restaurant – Wears a chef’s hat.

– Wears a chef’s hat. Super Market – Comes in two variants; banana hat or mushroom helmet.

– Comes in two variants; banana hat or mushroom helmet. Sweetshop – Wears a macaroon hat.

– Wears a macaroon hat. Train Station – Wears a cardboard train suit.

– Wears a cardboard train suit. Waterside – Wears a fishing lure on their back..

– Wears a fishing lure on their back.. Zoo – Wears a dandelion mane.

Remember that not all locations in your area may be accurately tagged in OpenStreetMaps. Pikmin Bloom uses OpenStreetMaps for location data, so check there and mark locations in your area yourself, or just check what areas are already marked and save yourself a long trip.

You can also send Pikmin on Expeditions to acquire Decor Pikmin from specific locations without having to travel their yourself physically. You can only do this once per day, but it is welcome. Just remember that if you send Pikmin far, far away from your location, it can take hours, days, weeks or even months to complete the Expedition. They travel in real-time!

