Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How To Unlock The Roost Cafe | 2.0 Update Guide

Bring back an old friend in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and unlock a hangout spot for everyone in town. There’s a whole new service you can enjoy — the Roost Cafe — but you’ll need to unlock it first. Like everything else, you’ll need to take on a series of events before Brewster is brewing on your island paradise. Here’s how to get your very own chill coffee shop.

The Roost Cafe is a special location that’s appeared in previous Animal Crossing games like City Life. The little cafe is run by Brewster, who has a special interest in the weird little Gyroid things. In previous games, Brewster doesn’t just provide a nice place to invite your friends for coffee. He also provides a Gyroid storage service so you can keep your collection of weird things properly organized. You’ll have to wait and see what Brewster can do for you in New Horizons, but we know his love of Gyroids is still strong, and you can invite NPCs for coffee using Amiibo or Amiibo Cards.

Before you can unlock the Roost Cafe, you will need the Museum. Most of us will get the Museum naturally, but if you’re new to the game, here’s a few quick steps to help you get the Museum to your island.

How To Get The Museum : At the start of the game, Tom Nook will ask you to collect bugs / fish . Bring Tom Nook 5 bugs / fish , and Blathers will arrive on the island. Talk to them both to get a tent you can place . This is where the Museum will be built. Talk to Blathers the Owl to gain the Shovel and Vaulting Pole DIY recipes . You can now dig fossils and explore the entire island. Donate 15 bugs, fish, or fossils to Blathers and construction will begin on the museum.

By donating more bugs, fish, or fossils, the museum can be upgraded and expanded. Just keep searching your island and sharing more unique finds with Blathers to make your museum even better.

But, if you’re aiming to unlock the cafe, there are a few more steps to complete.

How To Unlock The Roost Cafe : Talk to Blathers after downloading / installing the 2.0 Update . Before you can unlock the Roost Cafe, you need to complete the main game (complete as many events of the main story) and have a 3-Star Island . You also need to unlock the Art Wing , and donate at least one of each type of donation: bug, fish, fossil, and art . After these tasks are accomplished, talk to Blathers and collect a photo of Brewster, along with info of a Gyroid Expedition. Travel to the the Kapp’n and sail to the special island — you’ll find lots of Gyroids and Brewster. Talk to him and gain the Gyroid Fragment. Return to Blathers and talk to him with the Gyroid Fragment . Blathers will begin preparations for Brewster to arrive. The next day, the Roost Cafe will open inside the Museum .

The Roost Cafe is a special hang-out spot where you can find your Gyroids collection in the back room, or invite your friends on the island for a sip of coffee.