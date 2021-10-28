Black Friday 2021 Best Video Game Deals & Discounts

The Black Friday shopping holiday was something that used to happen on the Friday after Thanksgiving. It was a thrilling experience for shoppers looking to get some big-name items on some incredible deals. Consumers would line up in the early morning hours in hopes of scrambling inside and gathering items. Stores would look like they have been picked clean, employees were ready to call it quits, and consumers would practically trample on each other to get to a product. Those early years were something out of this world.

However, the past few years seem to have changed things around. Instead of massive crowds in stores, there was more done online. That prompted some holiday sales to start up early. With the pandemic and the fear of products not being on store shelves come time for the holidays, we see sales pop up sooner and lasting longer. We’ll continue to monitor Black Friday deals and sales. As new ones pop up, we’ll list them down below.

With that said, while we don’t know the deals until advertisements are rolled out from various retailers, there is bound to be plenty of notable video game deals. Latest-generation console hardware is likely not being discounted. But, there should be discounts in video games, accessories, and even some bundle deals. Since we’re still dealing with the pandemic, we’re likely going to see plenty of online deals available. Likewise, there should be some deals that extend through multiple days to weeks.

Walmart

Black Friday Early Deals Sale

Oculus Quest 2 $299

Beboncool PS5 DualSense Charging Station $16.99

Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian & Zamazenta Edition $199.99

Meijer

Toy Book Catalog 2021

$5 off next purchase for every $50 spent on video game gift cards

Sam’s Club

November Savings Event Nov 6-9

Nintendo Switch Bundle Includes Console, headset, case, and wireless controller $365

Best Buy

Early Deals Event Ends Oct 31

Rainbow Six Siege $9.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Officially Incensed Xbox One Wired Gaming Controller $99.99

Segate Game Drive 2TB $84.99

WD Black P10 4TB USB Portable Hard Drive $109.99

