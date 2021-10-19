Cyberpunk 2077: What We Want To See in The 1.4 Update

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in repair mode since the day it was released. The buggy mess that was so bad, Sony pulled it from the PlayStation store didn’t just miss expectations, it cratered any goodwill the game had pre-release. Since last year, CD Projekt Red has been working hard to try and get the game up to a functioning state.

As such, not only have we not seen any new content added to the game, but we’ve even seen some content removed while CDPR works on getting it up to scratch. Almost one year later, and the game is getting to where it needs to be. An awful lot of bugs have been ironed out, some of the biggest complaints about the game have been fixed and the next-gen update is still scheduled to release this year. So, what is next for Cyberpunk 2077?

Ideally, in the 1.4 update, we will start to see actual updates to the game rather than just fixes to what is already there. The patch notes for the 1.3 update were basically a whole book, so it’s not unreasonable to expect a lot from 1.4.

A recent hiring spree from CDPR suggests that extensive DLC is on the way for Cyberpunk 2077. CDPR has been hiring dozens of employees specifically for post-release content for the game. Perhaps that means that whatever is in the 1.4 update brings the game to a level where CDPR is ready to move away from disaster control. That doesn’t mean we will see a whole host of DLC in the 1.4 update but it is a good indication of where CDPR is heading with the game. It’s safe to say that we will likely see some kind of DLC in 1.4. In 1.3, CDPR dipped their toe in the DLC pool with some minor content. With the next-gen update still on the way this year, it would make sense for update 1.4 to start adding more major DLC to hype players back up for the game.