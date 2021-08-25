Psychonauts 2: How To Find All Collectibles In Hollis’ Classroom | 100% Guide

The second level of Psychonauts 2 can be completed in a single playthrough. If you’re thorough, you won’t have to return later to get the last remaining collectibles here. Playing this level, you’ll unlock the (required) Mental Connections power, which is basically like a metaphysical grappling hook. You can zip straight to stray thoughts in the mental realm, letting you reach previously impossible areas. Very useful, and totally required to solve puzzles throughout the game.

Psychonauts 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to fan-favorite Psychonauts, an Xbox OG / PS2 platformer with a paranormal twist. As psychic cadet Raz, you’ve joined the elite Psychonauts agents, where you enter people’s minds to help. The mental realm can be a dangerous place, and the new Psychonauts 2 starts throwing new powers at you right away. If you want to fully navigate each world, normally you’ll have to return for a replay of the level. This is one of the few that doesn’t require it.

All Collectibles Locations | Hollis’ Classroom

There are 6 different types of collectibles to find in Psychonauts 2 — Memory Vaults, Emotional Baggage, Fragments, Nuggets of Wisdom, and Half-A-Minds. Finding them gives you +1 rank and a point to upgrade your powers.

Emotional Baggage #1: Steamer – The tag is located in the classroom area at the very start, on the outer ring on the lower area of Hollis’ head. The Steamer is on the rooftop of the hospital accessible from the parking lot entrance. Use the grapple points and check the back-left corner.

Emotional Baggage #2: Hatbox – The tag is located on top of the hospital roof, accessible from the memory connection grapple points. Climb to the roof and jump onto the vents in the back-right corner. The hat box is in the hospital parking lot, to the right of the entrance.

Nugget of Wisdom #1: After learning Mental Connection, you’ll jump up to raised platforms in the stage.

Nugget of Wisdom #2: To the left of the Hospital Entrance awning, in the brush.

Half-A-Mind #1: Inside the hospital, in the creepy morgue room, this first Half-A-Mind is dancing on the floor.

Half-A-Mind #2: At the top of the chain of Mental Connections above the first Half-A-Mind.

Memory Vault #1: In the hallway of the morgue that unlocks after connecting the Mental Connections.

Nugget of Wisdom #3: In the chapel area, on one of the pews.