Orcs Must Die! 3: How To Farm Skulls Easily | Fastest Method

Orcs Must Die! 3 can really kick your butt if you haven’t upgraded your traps enough. To do that, you’ll need to collect skulls — and if you don’t get perfect scores in missions, you’ll basically get no skulls at all. Thankfully, there are easier ways to earn skulls. Some of us don’t even consider playing on other difficulty levels, but that’s the key to earning the most skulls. In fact, its basically required if you want to get the maximum and fully upgrade your stuff. If you’re struggling to survive the latest level and need to give your gear a boost, this is what you’ll want to do for more skulls.

Orcs Must Die! 3 is an explosive return to form for the absurd Tower Defense game, giving you even more traps you can chain together to splatter entire armies of orcs. You’ll also have to do battle with an annoying new faction of demonic critters that are immune to just about anything under the sun. The best part of Orcs Must Die! 3 is the crazy new siege mode where you have to take on hundreds of invading orcs with even bigger traps. More chaos and destruction? It’s all we ever wanted.

How To Farm Skulls & Unlock All Upgrades

The best way to get the most skulls is by clearing all the extra challenges for each level — you’ll get them for taking no tower damage, winning under the par time, getting high combo score, and perfecting the level. The easiest way to do this and max out all your upgrades is pretty simple.

Replay levels on Apprentice and aim for the Perfect Bonus. You’ll earn 5 Skulls + extra for each level you complete on Easy w/ Perfect. Just start at the first level, then play the second, third, etc.

This is much easier to do if you’ve made it further into the game. Once you’ve upgraded your traps a little, you can go back to master earlier levels with much less effort. Playing on Easy also makes this a breeze, and you can do it for each level in order from the beginning. You’ll get a first-time completion bonus for each difficulty level separately, so switch to Normal and try to aim for the Perfect Bonus when you’re ready after going through the Easy levels.

If you’re sick of trying to get Perfect on levels, there are a few other ways to earn skulls. You can play through Scramble for a good earning rate, or you can replay Map 3 over and over. You won’t get as many skulls per run, but you can still get them consistently. Map 3 doesn’t have any archers, and does have a whole lot of orcs. You can earn way more kills in Map 3 with just about any trap type easily for upgrades.