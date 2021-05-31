10 Best NEW Survival Horror Games of 2021

There are a ton of great horror games coming out in 2021 or titles that are already available to pick up and play today. However, if you’re after some more survival horror gameplay experiences then we have some games to recommend. In this list, we’re highlighting the best survival horror games that we’re hoping to see come out in 2021. That doesn’t mean every game on this list will be available this year, but here are some anticipated releases along with a couple that you can pick up today.

#10 ILL

A game that had quite a few fans eager to see release is from an indie development studio named Team Clout which is also using Patreon to help keep production going on their game. It’s quite the unusual title that doesn’t have a ton of information out right now. This will be a first-person perspective video game where players are dealing with some truly grotesque monsters. This project is something that the developers are working on and hope to see burst into full production but news of this game is a bit scarce here so we’re having to wait for more details to come out. Regardless, the footage released so far has us eager to dive into the title when it’s readily available. Currently, a release in 2021 might be wishful thinking right now.

#9 Abandoned

A new survival horror game exclusive to the PlayStation 5 is in the works. The title is called Abandoned which was recently unveiled at the time of writing this description. There’s not a ton of information out, but we do know that the developers want to bring out a cinematic survival horror experience, one that is based around realism as well. While the trailer doesn’t showcase any gameplay footage yet, the visuals do look like we’re going to be centered around a deep wooden forest. So far, the developers have unveiled that players are taking the role of Jason Longfield who was kidnapped and taken to a strange forest for some kind of dark purpose. From there the game is based around players having to escape but don’t expect a run and gun experience. Instead, this is a title where players will need to hide and think carefully before they take any shot. It looks like your breathing could affect your aiming accuracy so if you’re out of breath from spiriting or too scared, then there’s a chance our protagonist will have a fairly poor shot. Currently, the developers are aiming for a release later this year.

#8 Saturnalia

Saturnalia is an upcoming title that has a bit of a roguelike element to it. The game is centered around a strange village that is finding its citizens slowly being killed off. Players here are forced into exploring the area in hopes of finding out just what is going on. However, if the player takes too long and all the people of the village are killed off then the game will swap around the village into new locations. Essentially players are given a new village to explore. This title has a unique visual style and we’re sure that there is going to be plenty of interest when the title hits the marketplace. While the game was initially slated for 2020, the game was pushed back to 2021 where it will be released as an exclusive to the Epic Games Store. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just when the developers can release this game as it’s only slated for the fourth quarter of this year.

#7 Negative Atmosphere

Dead Space was such an iconic game that it’s a bit of a surprise that we haven’t had some kind of reboot for modern platforms. However, there looks to be an upcoming title that was deeply inspired by Dead Space called Negative Atmosphere. We don’t know a ton about this game quite yet, it does showcase some big Dead Space vibes. The initial trailer showcased an individual going through a tight corridor space vessel where they are intercepted by some type of mutated creature that brutally kills the character. We also know that there are android security robots that will also prove to be deadly to deal with. For now, we’re waiting to see just when this game comes out along with some of the more fine details about what to expect from Negative Atmosphere. With that said, it has already sparked the attention of quite a few fans that are hopeful it will release into the marketplace sometime within 2021.

#6 Quantum Error

Quantum Error is centered around a research facility within California that is attacked by an unknown supernatural entity. It’s here that the research enters lockdown and fires quickly engulf the building. Meanwhile, the nearby fire department is called in for help which players are put into the role of Captain Jacob Thomas to go in with a crew to save as many lives from the flaming building as possible. However, once you’re there it’s clear that something far more sinister is going on. It’s no longer a fight to put out fires and save lives, but to save your own life from some terrifying enemies. Currently, the game is slated to hit the marketplace this year where you can expect plenty of FPS action puzzles to solve, and of course keeping your character out of harm’s way.

#5 Tormented Souls

Tormented Souls is an upcoming title that development team Dual Effect and Abstract Digital are making from inspirations from classic survival horror video games. For instance, the developers have noted their inspirations from such classic hits as the original Resident Evil and Silent Hill games. While the controls will be more modern, the title will have a limited inventory, scarce resources, plenty of puzzles, a ton of exploration, and a twisted horror narrative to go through. Players are taking the role of Caroline Walker who is investigating the disappearance of two little girls. It’s taken her to an old mansion where she mysteriously wakes up in a bathtub hooked to some kind of medical device. Now trapped in this massive mansion, Caroline is forced into venturing around in search of clues of what’s going on here.

#4 Mundaun

Mundaun is quite a unique survival horror game as the visuals look like they were drawn from a pencil. It’s also a game that’s currently available right now with fans enjoying the experience crafted by developers Hidden Fields. This title is centered around the protagonist learning of his grandfather’s mysterious death. As a result, we are traveling back to Mundaun for the first time since the protagonist was a child to piece together all the clues to what happened that day. It’s a very atmospheric game with plenty of puzzles to solve as you explore the area. Of course, there are hostile creatures that lurk around the town that you’ll need to be careful from stumbling upon.

#3 State of Decay 3

State of Decay had two installments released into the marketplace where players are venturing around in an open world trying to survive the zombie apocalypse. There was plenty of cooperative gameplay as players sought out to rescue NPCs, build up a community, scavenge for resources, and of course battle against all kinds of hostile enemies. However, we know that a new installment is in the works. We only have a small teaser to go off of right now for this game until Microsoft unveils more of what they have planned with State of Decay 3. However, with that said there are two very notable elements we might see pop up from State of Decay 3 thanks to the quick teaser. For starters, it looks like the protagonist is in some winter tundra area which could mean having to battle against the elements such as freezing weather. Meanwhile, there is also a mutated zombified deer that’s eating the carcass of another deer. That could be an indicator that this next major installment will have zombie animals to deal with as well. Of course, we’re just speculating from the teaser right now, but hopefully, we’ll get some more details on this next installment soon.

#2 Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village is the latest mainline installment to the Resident Evil franchise. This game takes place after the events of Resident Evil 7 where players are taking the role of Ethan Winters once again. Ethan has his world turned upside down after Chris Redfield pops up and it’s left him in a world of hurt. Now Ethan is trapped in some remote village as he begins to search for Chris Redfield and hopefully get some answers as to what’s going on. Just like the past Resident Evil games, Resident Evil Village has plenty of exploration, puzzle-solving, and of course bosses to take out. However, there is less play on zombies with this village more centered around other hostile creatures like vampires. Currently, Resident Evil Village is available for players to pick up right now.

#1 The Day Before

Easily one of the more anticipated games for a few genres right now is The Day Before. It’s a game that’s set in a post pandemic America after the zombie virus has turned much of humanity into mindless creatures. Players are just another human soul trying to survive the harsh world by any means necessary. Since this is an MMO title there are other players that can join into the game which means not only are you scavenging for resources and fighting off hostile creatures, but you’ll also have to face potentially hostile players as well. Meanwhile, as you search around for resources, you’ll also get the ability to join in with friends and start your own group whether it’s to be friendly and help others in need or prey on the weak for their precious gear. So far we’re still waiting on a release date for this game so 2021 could very well be out of the question.