Top Upcoming Horror Video Games Of 2021

Horror games are always popular and each year we get a new set of frightening horror video game experiences. 2020 we had some great horror games released and that’s going to continue on with 2021. If you’re after something to make your heart race with unexpected twists and turns, then check out our list down below. These are the best upcoming horror games slated to launch in 2021.

#5 Unholy

Developer: Duality Games

Publisher: Duality Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Unholy is a rather interesting horror title in terms of the narrative. Players take the role of a mother named Saidah, one of the last remaining humans living in the Last City. This city is operated by a class style system where humans are regarded as the bottom tier while other creatures thrive above. Each day there is a fear of higher-ranked classes crashing below and overtaking the area, as a result, humans are forced to live in shadows. One day Saidah’s child is abducted resulting in her risking her life when seeking clues.

Most of the game will rely on being stealthy and even using items to help impersonate a creature of a particular class. As mentioned, stealth is mainly the approach you’ll need to go through the game, but it does seem that there are some combat elements. However, dead bodies could attract others to search the area making any kill risky. Currently, Unholy is slated to launch at some point in 2021.

#4 GhostWire: Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda

Platforms: PS5, PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

From Tango Gameworks, the developers behind The Evil Within series comes a new IP, GhostWire: Tokyo. This video game was unveiled during E3 2019 where we got a snippet of information. Acting as a third-person action type video game with spooky elements scattered without, players are in for a new kind of horror game from the development studio. We didn’t get a ton of information from the announcement presentation of GhostWire: Tokyo though we do know that as the title suggests, this game will be set within Tokyo. Something strange has been going on within the city and it seems that people are completely vanishing out of thin air.

Players are tasked with finding out what is causing all the vanishings and along the way, you’ll come across supernatural entities that may be hostile or nice. It’s a unique jump from The Evil Within which offered a more linear horror approach while it seems that GhostWire: Tokyo is looking to take a more open world stance to the gameplay, but that is purely speculative at the moment. Currently, at the time of writing this, the game is slated to launch in 2021 for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

#3 Little Nightmares 2

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS, XSX, PS5,

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive: N/A

After the success Tarsier Studios had with Little Nightmares, a sequel is inbound. The video game is a followup from the first installment with Six escaping the Maw. However, you will not be playing as Six but instead as a new protagonist named Mono. Players are in for a new horror treat as Mono and Six will be escaping more hostile enemies as they attempt their journey to sanctuary. We don’t know too many details as of yet with the game only being unveiled during Gamescom 2019 and later teased again at Gamescome 2020.

With that said, we do know that the same mechanics are more or less intact but Tarsier Studios is adding some combat into the mix. It’s not known how much of the combat will play a part in this upcoming platformer, but it’s not enough to have us excited to try the next installment out.

#2 The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Red Barrels was first established in 2011 where the developer brought out a massively successful horror series called Outlast. The video game franchise only has two mainline installments, but we do know that the third title is in the works called The Outlast Trials. This is going to be a unique title compared to the previous two installments in that this game is focused around multiplayer. No information has really come out about the game but from what has been stated, the title will focus on test subjects that were conducted during a cold war experiment.

#1 Resident Evil Village

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS5, XSX

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Resident Evil has been a fan favorite survival horror video game franchise for years and over those years we’ve seen new mainline installments, spin-offs along with remakes. There’s no shortage of Resident Evil video game titles to enjoy but in 2021 we are going to get the next installment following after the events of Resident Evil 7. This game is said to take place a few years after Ethan manages to escape the mad Baker family. However, just when Ethan feels comfortable again, Chris Redfield storms in and leaves him in pieces. Now Ethan is on a new journey in hopes of finding Chris and getting answers. However, this journey will take Ethan to mysterious village that looks to be distraught with new enemies and creatures lurking about. Just as before, we’re also going to see Resident Evil Village take on the first-person setup, however, we’re still waiting to see some gameplay footage.

Bonus

Sons of the Forest

Developer: Endnight Games

Publisher: Endnight Games

Platforms: TBD

Release: TBD

Co-op: TBD

Competitive Multiplayer: TBD

You may recall The Forest from Endnight Games. The title released back in2018 after being available in Early Access. Overall, the game was a survival title as players were stuck in the woods looking for a means of escape. Now a new sequel is in the works called Sons of the Forest. Unfortunately, there’s only one trailer available for the game and we’re not sure if it will release within the year. Despite this, players are seemingly taking a trek back into the woods as a means to hunt down the supernatural elements that lurk within it. We’re expecting quite an intense and horrifying experience, but for nowt, we just have to wait and see what Endnight Games has crafted up.