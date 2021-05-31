7 Best NEW Looter Shooters of 2021

There are a ton of great looter shooters out there. Titles that focus around gunning down enemies and picking up gear to further buff your character up are always popular. We see quite a few titles released each year that meet this gameplay standard. If you’re looking for some new titles to keep an eye out for this year then we have you covered. Whether it’s new looter shooters that you can pick up and play right now or titles that are hopefully launching within the 2021 calendar year, here are a few that you should be keeping on your radar.

#7 Outriders

Developers People Can Fly might be best known for Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment, but in 2021, they brought out a brand new IP with Outriders. This is a game that puts players into the future where mankind has exhausted their resources on Earth which started a desperate need to find a new home. Players will be placed into a colonist who had traveled with a group to another planet known as Enoch. However, it’s here that groups of people have been struck with supernatural abilities aligned with an alien threat making things extremely difficult in this new world. As a result, a big civil war has broken up making it a planet that might be worse than Earth. There are a ton of customization options as you gun down enemies using different weapons and gear. Likewise, there are even some dialogue options so as players progress through the game they’ll have some say on how cutscenes play out.

#6 Scavengers

Scavengers come from Midwinter Entertainment and it’s an early access title that players can jump into right now for free. This free-to-play survival title has players working in squads much like a battle royale game. However, dropped into a frozen wasteland, the goal here is for your team to complete certain objectives such as gaining Intel from different outposts. Along the way, you’ll be experiencing PvEvP elements where not only are there wildlife but mutated creatures to battle against and other hostile player groups. While you’re able to make different necessary upgrades to your character during the game, gather new gear, and keep your vitals in check such as staying warm, the goal here is to eventually reach the extraction point where only one team can leave. There’s been some mixed reception so far on this game, but since this is early access, there’s bound to be plenty of changes and updates made to ensure that it’s adjusted to the player’s expectations and requests.

#5 Everspace 2

Everspace was a bit hit and now we have Everspace 2 readily available to pick up and play. With Everspace 2, players are given a new single-player space simulation-type of game where they are once again thrown into a ship and going through a variety of missions. Throughout the gameplay experience, not only do we have a storyline campaign, but a large portion of the title is based around gathering loot from either mining, battling against enemies, completing puzzles, and crafting. There’s a lot of focus on the player as they can decide on what they’d like to do, whether it’s just exploring, hunting down loot, or expanding your ship collection. Since this game was just released and through early access, it will likely have quite a few updates and adjustments before it’s fully available within the marketplace.

#4 After the Fall

If you’re after a new VR title then you might want to take a look at a game called After the Fall by developers Vertigo Games. This title doesn’t release until sometime later this summer, but here you’ll get a title set in a cold tundra during the post-apocalypse. Set in the 1980s where snow has taken over Los Angeles, players are having to gun their way through countless deadly zombies that have taken over the world. If you’re not familiar with the development studio by their name, Vertigo Games was also behind Arizona Sunshine which was a big zombie FPS hit as well. While the game is all about survival, gathering gear, and taking out these deadly creatures, you won’t have to battle against the enemies alone as there is cooperative multiplayer where up to four players can join in. Of course, we’re still waiting to see more about this game as the title doesn’t have a specific release date as of yet. For now, we can only expect this game sometime within the coming months unless the developers are forced into delaying it out of 2021.

#3 Plan 8

Pearl Abyss is a development studio located in South Korea and they are known for delivering Black Desert Online. However, along with the mix of other titles in the works, another game that is slated to come out in the future is Plan 8. We don’t have a ton of information right now, but what we do know is that this game is set in some kind of an apocalypse-like world. A large portion of the title, for now, has been highlighted around players using different exosuits which will give them various powers. It’s a bit like how Anthem was highlighted in terms of different high tech suits giving players different powers or abilities. Meanwhile, there is a ton of gear and weapons players can obtain along the way. Of course, Anthem didn’t hold up very well upon release, but with Pearl Abyss having a strong MMO presence right now with Black Desert and upcoming titles like Crimson Desert along with Plan 8, there are quite a few fans interested in diving into this game.

#2 Witchfire

Development studio The Astronauts made some big headlines with their debut title The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. It was a big indie hit that put players into the role of a paranormal investigator who was going through a mystery based around a small village. However, that video game came out back in 2014 and since then the studio has been working on their next project, Witchfire. This new Witchfire is a single-player FPS where we are tossed into the 1600s during a time where witches are real and they spew dark magic across the world. Players here are taking the role of a religious member tasked with hunting down witches and all their evil dark creatures or magic infecting the land. It’s been said that there is no major storyline here for players to follow but instead the game is more aimed at providing entertainment through gameplayer. With that said, this is an FPS with a loot system attached so that when players come across new gear it’s made to allow them an easier time adjusting their character loadout. It could also mean experimenting with your playstyle a bit simply from the loot you acquire as you play.

#1 The Day Before

The Day Before is quite the anticipated video game from developers Fntastic. This title puts players into a world set in the post-pandemic. America has become nothing more than a shell of its former self. There are deadly zombie-like creatures that walk among the land and you’re just another human looking to survive one more day. This is also an open-world multiplayer game so not only are you surviving these zombie creatures but also hostile players as well. From what we’ve seen, this is a game that looks quite a bit like The Division in terms of its open-world environment and other players being able to log into the game world. Meanwhile, players can join a group of their own as they seek supplies or potentially easy targets to take out. Throughout the game, players are in search of loot that they can gather to further buff their character or squad. So far, there’s no clear date on just when this game will hit the marketplace.