Crash Bandicoot 4: All Crates & Hidden Gem Locations | 9-2: Rush Hour 100% Guide

Ditch Crash in this buddy-filled late-game level for Crash Bandicoot 4. You’ll play as both Dingodile and Tawna as you navigate a future city full of tricky traffic challenges.

There are an absolute ton of crates in this level — over 400, and you’ll have to hunt them down with both characters. Dingodile naturally wrecks crates, but Tawna is a little trickier. Especially when you have to hit crates while grinding on rails or jumping across flying car traffic lanes.

9-2: Rush Hour | All Crates & Hidden Gems

To earn 100% on a level, you need to find 80% of all Wumpa Fruit, die no more than 3 times, find the Hidden Gem, and find all crates. These challenges can be completed in any order. If you die more than 3 times while finding all the crates, you can return and earn the last gem later. All gems you’ve unlocked in a level stay unlocked in future replays.

[Easy-To-Miss] 12/441: To the left of where you start.

112/441: Smash all the crates in your path until you reach the holographic Dingo’s sign.

If you miss one in this level, it’s probably going to be this one.

[Easy-To-Miss] 113/441: To the left of the Dingo’s sign, on a floating platform.

129/441: Jump to the platform with two cleaning robots. Smash all the crates except for the 1 Nitro, and the 1 Nitro with a gold fruit crate above it. You can’t destroy those yet.

You’ll need to bring a TNT crate back here to blast these.

[Easy-To-Miss] 132/441: Grab a TNT crate ahead and use it to smash the gold fruit crate above the Nitro on the previous platform.

134/441: You can also use the second TNT to destroy the last Nitro on this platform.

153/441: Continue to clear crates up to the checkpoint.

159/441: Destroy crates and reach the flying car area. Destroy the 4 crates on the far right and the 1 gold fruit crate on a drone. Stop when you reach the stationary red truck.

167/441: Destroy all the crates on the second stationary truck.

[Easy-To-Miss] 196/441: Back on the red stationary truck, look left for an optional path. There’s a huge cache of crates on this path.

228/441: Go to the right side of the flying car traffic. Destroy all the floating crates and the TNT. Ride the elevator down and smash the checkpoint.

280/441: On the side-scrolling flying platforms, smash all the crates along the path. Optionally, you’ll also want to use the TNT to set off the Nitro blocks to make the jumps easier. You may have 4 more or 4 less at this point.

Hidden Gem: At the end of the side-scrolling flying car sequence, stop before riding the elevator. Go right and enter the background path to find the hidden gem.

289/441: As Tawna, use the hookshot to progress and bounce up to the big holo Dingo’s sign.

[Easy-To-Miss] 297/441: To the right of the holographic Dingo’s sign at the start of Tawna’s section, look right for a pile of crates. Break the crates with your hook and use the bounce crate to reach a very high crate above.

301/441: Set off the 2 TNT before the rail grind section, then stomp the 2 strong crates.

302/441: Don’t miss the 1 crate on the rail sequence.

303/441: There’s a “?” crate before reaching regular floating platforms.

307/441: Hit the red “!” crate to the right and smash all 4 crates.

313/441: Use the hookshot to set off the TNT crate and then smash the strong crates before leaping up the wall-jump spots.

314/441: Reach the checkpoint right before the second rail grind sequence.

320/441: Smash all the crates on the second rail grinding sequence. Use the hookshot to get the floating crates.

330/441: Destroy all the crates, starting at the checkpoint and reaching the third rail grind.

337/441: Smash all the crates on the third rail grind. Use the hookshot to hit all the floating crates, and don’t miss the “!” crate to make a single invisible crate appear.

356/441: At the next checkpoint, look in the direct foreground for more crates.

360/441: Right before yet another rail grind, there are 4 crates to the left. Use the bounce crate and smash everything except the Nitro.

379/441: On the last rail grind, don’t miss the floating crates or the stack of TNT.

385/441: Right after jumping off the rail, you’ll jump along platforms with crates floating between them. Jump on them all!

393/441: Smash all the crates around the final checkpoint, before jumping onto the long flying traffic challenge.

[Easy-To-Miss] 394/441: On the final traffic sequence, in the first half, there’s a floating Aku-Aku crate. Jump to the lane with the crate and double-jump to reach it. Even if you’re far toward the foreground it’s possible to reach.

441/441: Activate the Nitro detonator at the end of the level to earn your gem.