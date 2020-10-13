Fall Guys: Season 2 – All The XP Requirements & Rewards In Battle Pass 2

Season 2 of Fall Guys has begun, and that means a whole load of new cosmetics for you to earn through the Season Pass. Fall Guys might not be a true F2P game, but it’s got the spirit of one. The Season Pass is like the Battle Pass in Fortnite — you’ll be able to unlock tiers by earning XP. Each tier has a special reward. Usually it’s cosmetics. The difference? These battle passes are not locked to a limited time.

The most valuable rewards are the brand new skins. You’ll also earn more Crowns — the game’s premium currency. Below I’ll break down all the Season Pass tiers you can unlock, what you’ll get for each tier, and how much XP is required to reach it. There’s actually more than one way to earn XP for this season, so you’re free to try and complete challenges while also just aiming to be the best bean you can be.

Season 2 – Unlock Tiers & Rewards

Level Reward 1 (0 XP) N/A 2 (160 XP) Romantic (Color) 3 (360 XP) 1 Crown 4 (570 XP) Pantaloons (Pattern) 5 (800 XP) Slime (Nameplate) 6 (1,070 XP) Orc (Costume) 7 (1,360 XP) Amethyst (Color) 8 (1,680 XP) 1 Crown 9 (2,000 XP) Floral (Pattern) 10 (2,380 XP) Orc (Costume)

Level Reward 11 (2,750 XP) 1 Crown 12 (3,200 XP) Molten (Color) 13 (3,650 XP) Dragonfire (Nameplate) 14 (4,500 XP) Knight To Remember (Nick) 15 (4,600 XP) 2 Crowns 16 (5,100 XP) Jester (Costume) 17 (5,650 XP) Salute (Emote) 18 (6,200 XP) Strained (Faceplate) 19 (6,800 XP) Medieval Madness (Pattern) 20 (7,400 XP) Heraldic (Color)









Level Reward 21 (8,000 XP) 3 Crowns 22 (8,700 XP) Jester (Costume) 23 (9,400 XP) 1,500 Kudos 24 (10,100 XP) Foolish (Color) 25 (10,800 XP) Cross Check (Pattern) 26 (11,600 XP) 3 Crowns 27 (12,400 XP) Bronze (Color) 28 (13,200 XP) Elder Dwarf (Costume) 29 (14,000 XP) Famous (Nameplate) 30 (14,800 XP) Court Jester (Pattern)

Level Reward 31 (15,800 XP) 5 Crowns 32 (17,000 XP) Bow (Emote) 33 (18,400 XP) Valorous (Color) 34 (20,000 XP) Menace (Nameplate) 35 (21,800 XP) Knight (Pattern) 36 (23,800 XP) 5 Crowns 37 (26,000 XP) Elder Dwarf (Costume) 38 (28,500 XP) Sir Hugs A Lot (Nickname) 39 (31,500 XP) Fleur-De-Lis (Pattern) 40 (35,000 XP) Magician (Celebration)

