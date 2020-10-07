Fortnite: How To Access Doctor Doom’s Vault | Challenge Guide

Busting down Doctor Doom’s doors is just one of the Marvel-themed challenges in the latest season of Fortnite: Battle Royale. Accessing his vault requires a face-off with the main himself and a trek into one of his underground lairs. If you’re not sure where to look, we’ve got a quick guide explaining every step.

Just grab some big guns and be prepared for a fight, because you’ll have to take down Doctor Doom to gain his keycard. There’s a similar system in Stark Industries — Iron Man hangs out in the tower in the northwest corner of his company campus. Doctor Doom can be trickier to find — even if you’re not looking for his vault keys, you can defeat him and collect his unique arcane weapons.

More of our best Fortnite guides on Gameranx:

How To Catch Legendary Thermal Fish | Night Vision & Challenge Guide | Visual Tour Of Party Royale | Social Island Explored [GALLERY] | 10 Settings You Need To Change On Console To Improve Your Battle Royale Ranking | Visual Tour Of The New Map | All Chapter 2 Locations [GALLERY]

The vault is located at the red circle.

To unlock Doctor Doom’s hidden vault, you need to travel to Doom’s Domain on the Battle Royale map. This formerly normal village is in the center-north of the map — between Stark Industries and Coral Castle / Sweaty Sands.

The area is guarded by Doom Troopers, but you need to face Doom himself. He’s found in the large mansion on the north side of town. He patrols the throne room and the upper floors. He isn’t too tough — just be prepared for his killer beam attack.

Defeating Doom causes him to drop: Doctor Doom Keycard Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb



The Doctor Doom Keycard is what we need. Collect it off his body, then travel to the Soccer Field. There’s a secret base under the Soccer Field guarded by Doombots. The vault is located at the back of the secret base.

Use the terminal near the vault to unlock it. Then you’re free to go inside — doing all that might be tough in a crowded PVP game, so if you’re aiming to just complete the challenge, don’t be afraid to just wait. If another player unlocks the vault, you can complete the challenge just by going inside. You don’t actually have to open the vault yourself.

When you’re down below, make sure to grab Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets so you can escape with an arcane jump.