Crash Bandicoot 4: All Crates & Hidden Gem Locations | 2-3: Hit The Road 100% Guide

The final level of the Mad Max-style post-apocalypse finally introduces us to our first vehicles in Crash Bandicoot 4 — a rampaging piece of construction equipment you’ll have to escape from twice. The big hunk of machinery isn’t the problem. The problem is the crates you’ll need to grab along the way with barely any notice. If you miss a crate, you’ll have to die and restart. Just pray you don’t touch the Checkpoint crate first.

The last level of Map 2 can be pretty aggravating. The gauntlets are trickier, and the hidden crates are harder to spot. The worst part? Some crates are hidden in the foreground, so you might not even realize you’ve missed them. It’s a pain, but we’ll show you where to get them all in the full guide below.

2-3: Hit The Road | All Crates & Hidden Gems

To earn 100% on a level, you need to find 80% of all Wumpa Fruit, die no more than 3 times, find the Hidden Gem, and find all crates. These challenges can be completed in any order. If you die more than 3 times while finding all the crates, you can return and earn the last gem later. All gems you’ve unlocked in a level stay unlocked in future replays.

9/168: The first 9 crates are just in your path. All easy.

[Easy-To-Miss] 15/168: There are 6 hidden crates when you drop into the lower canal with a flame helmet mutant. Go into the foreground to find them.

39/168: More crates on your path. There are some tricky ones when you reach the pipe-shaped gauntlet. Go toward the foreground when you first drop down. This covers all the crates up to the bonus room.

58/168: These 19 crates are in the bonus room. The trick here is that you need to smash the tough crates before pressing the “!” button and summoning the Nitro crates.

67/168: Continue through the gauntlet until you reach a checkpoint. In the gauntlet, there is a tricky crate under a TNT crate. You need to slide under it to collect it.

73/168: Smash all the crates on the way to the blue mask power-up.

[Easy-To-Miss] 75/168: Two easy-to-miss crates are at the phase-shift section where you need to ride the platform up. Make the bounce crate appear to the left, and use it to reach a high crate far above. Smash it and the bounce crate when you drop back down. Make sure to jump before spin-attacking to avoid setting off the Nitro.

76/168: Set off the TNT crate while riding the platform up.

77/168: There’s a checkpoint at the top of the lift platform section.

[Easy-To-Miss] 79/168: To the left of the checkpoint crate at the top of the vertical lift platform, there’s a small space where you can slide under a Nitro. Slide-jump onto the bounce pad to find two crates up top. Don’t worry about the bounce pad — that will get destroyed when you set off the Nitro crates later.

Hidden Gem: There’s a hidden gem up with those two secret crates. Use the lift on the right to leave the room safely.

94/168: These crates are found after the hidden gem, and before the first car escape sequence.

122/168: All on the first car escape sequence. This includes the Checkpoint crate.

Green Gem: The green gem is located here, right before the next chase sequence. Hit the left trash bin and then spin-attack the controller that appears until the RC car sets off the Nitro.

159/168: These crates are all earned during the second car chase sequence. Make sure to hit the first ramp in the center and don’t move. Follow the fruits to hit all the ramps — and land on the upper platform with one easy-to-miss crate. This one takes some practice. If you don’t get all the crates, restart at the checkpoint to try again.

168/168: Hit the Nitro detonator to collect the last crates.