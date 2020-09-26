Mafia: Definitive Edition – How To Beat The Big Race On Classic | Supercharged Guide

One of the most annoying missions in any video game somehow got even harder in Mafia: Definitive Edition. Lots of players wanted to re-experience the magic of Mafia are playing on Classic difficulty — the highest difficulty level available. For the most part, this is the best way to play and matches the original game’s uncompromising challenge.

Until you reach the big race chapter. For whatever reason, the race is even harder now. Look — when we wanted the new game to be challenging, nobody was asking for a harder race. We all wanted this to be easier. But that isn’t what we got.

Even if you’re not playing on Classic difficulty, these tips should help you reach the top spot and finally defeat this 18 year old challenge. I really can’t believe we’re still talking about this race.

The big race occurs during Chapter 5 “Fair Play” — and it’s just as difficult as it used to be. In this race, you’ll have to control a fast car with very poor handling — turns are difficult, and if you crash or go it too slow, you will lose.

The Mafia: Definitive Edition race still requires absolute precision, but there are some tricks you can use to gain an advantage.

TIP: Use the Ram button on turns for tighter handling and to gain a little speed ahead of enemy racers. Don’t use it to hurt the other races — just use it to get ahead!

During the race, the Ram button is a life-saver. On PS4, just press down on the d-pad for a boost. Ram on turns to avoid skidding against the walls, and practice slowing down for the trickier turns.

The Speed Limiter can help for turns, but it isn’t a perfect solution. Using the Speed Limiter can cause your racer to lose traction and wobble. If it works for you, go for it — otherwise, practice slowing and speeding up at your own pace.

After each lap, one race opponent will be eliminated. To take advantage of this, reach 3rd Place by the second lap. If you’re not in 3rd by the second lap, immediately restart the race and try again. If you’re in 3rd Place, you’ll slowly gain on the last two ahead of you — they’ll get eliminated automatically, and you’ll be in 1st.

Once I tried using Ram, and learned about the 3rd Place trick, the most annoying part of Mafia: Definitive Edition got a little easier. It’s still a challenging slog that asks for absolute perfection, but these tricks should give you a fighting chance at victory.