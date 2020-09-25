Dontnod Entertainment Opens Up New Studio In Montreal

If you enjoy adventure games then chances are you have played a title from Dontnod Entertainment. The studio has been known to deliver some great adventure-style video game titles where there is a major focus around the narrative and dialogue options. With the studio having some stable footing as a major developer, they have decided to make an expansion. A new studio owned by Dontnod Entertainment has opened up in Montreal in what the team is hopeful it will be able to further grasp the North American culture.

Several of the games released under Dontnod Entertainment has taken on North American settings. We’ve seen this with the Life is Strange franchise along with their latest episodic adventure game, Tell Me Why. Now the studio has decided to make a location accessible in Montreal where the studio there is said to be working on a brand new IP. This game is going to retain the same overall feel and mechanics that we’ve become accustomed to with Dontnod Entertainment, but there should be a brand new storyline for players to endure.

This studio is being filled up with employees who have worked on the likes of Life is Strange all while being led by Dontnod Entertainment’s Luc Baghadoust. For now, just what the studio may have in the works is unknown but we should start seeing something unveiled in the coming year. At the very least, we do know that the studio is already preparing for the next major video game release.

As mentioned, Dontnod Entertainment released its latest video game into the marketplace called Tell Me Why. It’s a three-part episodic adventure game that follows two siblings as they uncover more about their troubled past. However, there is another game in the works that would be appealing to fans and that’s Twin Mirror. This is a third-person adventure game where players take the role of Sam as he ventures back into his hometown of Basswood, West Virginia. This game is set to release on December 1, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. After this title releases, we may get more information about what this new IP will be about from Dontnod Entertainment’s Montreal studio.

Source: Twinfinite