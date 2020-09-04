Tell Me Why: Episode 2 – All Collectibles Locations Guide

Tell Me Why continues, and we’re tackling all the collectibles in Episode 2. Like Episode 1, there are 5 collectibles to find and some of them are pretty easy to miss. If you do miss one, you can instantly return to previous sequences in the Episode Select Menu so you won’t have to replay much to get whatever you’re missing.

Tell Me Why is a new murder mystery from the creators of Life Is Strange. Playing as a pair of siblings reuniting to sell your estranged mother’s house, the game delves into some dark territory — and we won’t spoil the story here. This is just about the collectibles. We’ll keep the actual context as vague as possible to make collecting hassle free.

More Tell Me Why guides:

Episode 1 – All Collectible Locations Guide | Episode 1 – How To Solve All Puzzles | Solutions Guide











There are five collectibles in Episode 2. Here’s where to find them all. If you miss one, you can return to each section from the Episode Select Menu.

Collectible #1 : The Big Frog Episode : Ahoy Goblins! Location : In the house, you’ll find your brother cleaning under the sink. Go to the living room and check under the table.

: The Big Frog

Collectible # 2: The Stalwart Moose Episode : Cold Case Location : Playing as Tyler, check the drawer of Eddy’s desk.

2: The Stalwart Moose

Collectible # 3: The Mangy Muskrat Episode : Plushy Fight! Location : Find this one in the Storage Room, to the left of an old white / green refrigerator.

3: The Mangy Muskrat

Collectible #4 : The Very Old Beaver Episode : Last Rites Location : Again, playing as Tyler, you’ll enter a second section of the cemetery. Find this one behind the grave marker for Carol Brown.

: The Very Old Beaver

Collectible #5 : The Moon Hack Episode : Scorched Earth Location : Near the end, you’ll enter a barn with Tyler. Walk past the fire and go to the back-right room in the barn. There’s an open shelf with the collectible inside.

: The Moon Hack

That’s all five collectibles. There will be more in Episode 3! Check back soon for the final set of locations.