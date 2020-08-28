Tell Me Why: Episode 1 – All Collectible Locations Guide

Available now on Xbox Live Game Pass, Tell Me Why is the new episodic adventure game from Dontnod, the devs that brought us Life Is Strange. The story follows a pair of twins, Alyson and Tyler, as they reunite to sell their childhood home in Alaska. Specials powers are involved, and the pair work together to solve a crime — basically, this is a new spin on the Life Is Strange formula.

Just like Life Is Strange, there are collectibles to find in each episode. There are 5 collectibles in this one, and almost all of them can be missed. The collectibles are just for fun this time around, but who doesn’t aim to earn 100% completion on these little games? If you miss something, you can reload specific episodes from the menu and grab them without having to replay the entire part, too. Find all the locations below.

More Tell Me Why guides:

Episode 1 – How To Solve All Puzzles | Solutions Guide

All Collectible Locations Guide











There are five collectibles in Episode 1. Here’s where to find them all. If you miss one, you can return to the Episode from the Episode Select Menu.

Collectible #1 : The Crafty Goblins Episode : Long Time No See Location : Can’t miss. Both characters will get them automatically.

: The Crafty Goblins

Collectible #2 : The Mad Hunter Episode : A Big Wooden House Location : As Tyler, you’ll explore the area underneath the house. Go through the back doorway and look on the ground to the right.

: The Mad Hunter

Collectible #3 : The Wise Princess Episode : A Big Wooden House Location : Still as Tyler, eventually you’ll enter Mary-Ann’s house. Go up to Mary-Ann’s bedroom and look at the nightstand.

: The Wise Princess

Collectible #4 : The Pious Pelican Episode : Rashomon Location : Entering Tessa’s office, look for clues as Alyson. Look in the large grey locker to find this collectible.

: The Pious Pelican

Collectible #5 : The Ice King Episode : To Serve And Protect Location : Inside the Police Station, go to the interrogation area past the kitchen and look behind the stack of boxes.

: The Ice King

That’s all five collectibles. There will be more in Episode 2 and 3! Check back next month for all the locations.