Life is Strange — Partners in Time Comic Continues Max and Chloe’s Story, Set to Release This October

Titan Comics has announced that Square Enix’s and Dontnod’s excellent story adventure title, Life is Strange, will be receiving a new comic line later this Fall.

The upcoming issue of the Life is Strange comic, which will star fan favorite characters — Max and Chloe, will release on October 14th, 2020. Issue #1 titled Life is Strange — Partners in Time, readers will experience an alternate timeline in where Max left Chloe back in time, but will have to stop running and rewind time to face her responsibilities. Titan Comics released a new trailer showcasing the upcoming comic issue.

Check out the new Life is Strange comic trailer — Partners in Crime down below:

LIFE IS STRANGE: PARTNER’S IN TIME #1 A NEW ERA, A NEW #1! THE ADVENTURES OF MAX, CHLOE, AND RACHEL FROM THE HIT LIFE IS STRANGE GAME, CONTINUE INTO A NEW ERA! Time-rewinding photographer Max has spent the last couple of years in a reality parallel to her own. Lately, she realised she was running from her responsibilities… and from the Chloe she left. Now… there may be a way for her to get home. With the universe against her, it’s time for the coast-to-coast road trip of multiple lifetimes to find it – following the band The High Seas towards an uncertain destiny! Written by Emma Vieceli with art by Claudia Leonardi and Andrea Izzo.

Life is Strange is one of the best story adventure games of this last generation, so there is no shock that Dontnod, Square Enix, and everyone else involved would like to see the series continue. Life is Strange 2 recently just wrapped up its five-episode series, which was pretty awesome in its own right. If you want to learn more about Life is Strange season 2, then click here!

The Life is Strange — Partners in Time set to release on October 14th, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming comic series? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube