Control: AWE DLC – How To Find All 7 Side-Missions | Completion Guide

As you explore the new Investigations Sector in the AWE DLC for Control, you’ll find seven hidden side-missions. Some of these missions can’t be missed, but others you’ll need to search carefully to unlock. It isn’t always clear what you need to do for these missions, so we’ve got some quick tips to help you complete each one — and what unique rewards you’ll earn for completing them.

Control has some pretty insane side-quests, and the missions you’ll find in the Investigations Sector are pretty strange. You’ll send mysterious chain letters, contact alien beings, and solve haunted train mysteries. There’s even a horde mode mini-game you can unlock and practice against armies of tough enemies. A perfect use for those killer new powers you can unlock in the DLC.

All Side-Missions Locations & Completion Guide

There are 7 new side-missions found throughout the AWE DLC. Here’s where to find them, and some tips to help you complete them.

Side-Mission: Dead In Its Tracks – Unlocks after defeating Hartman in the Eagle Limited AWE chamber. Interact with the train door to begin the side-mission.

To complete this mission, you need to interact with the objects in the right order. Solution: Leather Bag, Conductor Hat, Violin, Dinner Plate, Hammer, Engine Parts

For solving this side-mission, you’ll earn the One-Way Track Shatter Mod, it lowers projectile spread by -100.

Side-Mission: Gerbil Took The Top Head – Located in the FRA MAURO AWE, activate the lights and then go back down. Find the Holding Cell on the right and activate it to begin the mission.

Get all of the objects in the two FRA MAURO AWE mobile labs, then travel to the Sector Head Office right at the beginning of the Investigations Sector. There’s an astronaut helmet here! Grab it and return to the stranger.

Complete this mission to earn the Thin Space Charge Weapon Mod. It gives you +1000% Projectile Speed.

Side-Mission: Return To Sender – Found near the Shifted Offices CP, on the mail tubes. After picking it up, return to the Operations Center and find a copy machine.

The copy machine is located under the control room in the Operations Center.

Send mail from all three locations, then return to the Shifting Offices. You can now access a strange mail box. Interact to cleanse it!

Earn the Spam Mail Spin Mod for completing the side-mission. This gives you +100% weapon damage after kills.

Side-Mission: SHUM – Found in the Active Investigations area, look in southwest office, there’s a strange arcade game.

There are two options — Crowd Control and Deadline .

and . Crowd Control is a horde survival mode. Just try to survive as long as you can against waves of Hiss enemies.

Deadline challenges you to kill 50 enemies before the timer runs out. Each enemy you kill or control gives you +5 seconds.

Complete 1 of these games to finish the quest.

Side-Mission: Another Fine Mess: Burn the Dark – Posted on the wall in the Operations Center of the Investigations Sector, left of the globe board. Burn three spots of darkness.

Dark #1: Investigations / Service Ducts – The Service Ducts are the tunnel just past the FRA MAURO AWE room. Exit through the upper-level control room to reach them.

Dark #2: Investigations / Eagle Limited AWE – In the large room with the suspended train car. Find a lamp in the control room!

Dark #3: Investigations / Utility Corridor – Found through the control room you’ll access from the second (south) bridge turnstyle. There’s a lamp near the windows of the control room.

Side-Mission: Another Fine Mess: Clear the Mold – Posted on the wall in the Operations Center of the Investigations Sector, left of the globe board. Eradicate three mold infestations.

Mold #1 : Investigations / Loading Bay Vents – Drop down to the vents from the AWE Loading Bay and look for a breakable vent shaft to the left. This leads to the room with this mold.

: Investigations / Loading Bay Vents – Drop down to the vents from the AWE Loading Bay and look for a breakable vent shaft to the left. This leads to the room with this mold. Mold #2 : Investigations / A/C Systems – Right past the Utility Corridor, you’ll find this optional room to the right before

: Investigations / A/C Systems – Right past the Utility Corridor, you’ll find this optional room to the right before Mold #3: Investigations / Abandoned Offices – In the upper walkways between the Abandoned Offices and the Operators Corridor vents.

Side-Mission: Another Fine Mess: Nourish the Plants – Posted on the wall in the Operations Center of the Investigations Sector, left of the globe board. Revive three plants with light.