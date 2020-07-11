Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 – How To Unlock New Chapters & Forms | Unlockables Guide

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 is a sequel to the retro platformer prequel to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — which is a complicated way of saying this game is all about those old-school charms of the original Castlevania trilogy. In a nod to games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on NES, you’ll be able to swap between multiple characters, using their different powers to survive tricky stages against an onslaught of 8-bit enemies.

Like those old-games, there are hidden unlockables awaiting players depending on how you play or complete each chapter. Depending on your path, you’ll unlock different episodes, and each one requires a separate save file to access. You’ll even be able to play different forms of Zangetsu, the hero of the original game in any chapter.

Here’s a quick list of everything you can unlock in the game. Depending on your playstyle, it might be trickier to see everything than you think.

More Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon guides:

How To Unlock All Endings | True Ending Guide | How To Unlock Every Bonus Mode









By completing episodes in different ways, you can unlock new episodes or character forms in Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2. Once you unlock a new episode, you can access it from a new save slot.

Unlock Episide 2 : Complete Episode 1.

: Complete Episode 1. Unlock Episode EX : Complete Episode 2 without Zanmatou.

: Complete Episode 2 without Zanmatou. Unlock Final Episode : Complete Episode 2 (w/ Zanmatou) or complete Episode EX.

: Complete Episode 2 (w/ Zanmatou) or complete Episode EX. Unlock Zangetsu Form Select: Complete Final Episode.

More Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night guides:

How To Get The Best Ending | True Final Boss Guide | How To Collect Every Movement Power | Progression Guide | How To Find The Secret 8-Bit Nightmare Level | Easter Egg Guide | How To Knock The Librarian Out Of His Chair | ‘Deja Vu’ Easter Egg Guide | How To Fight OD (Alucard) | Secret Easter Egg Boss Guide | How To Find The Hidden Jump-Scare Monster | No. 44 Easter Egg Guide