Borderlands 3: The Fastest Way To Get To Lvl 60 | Max Level Cap Guide

The Bounty of Blood DLC for Borderlands 3 has landed, and there’s an all-new level cap for everyone. If you’re aiming to reach Level 60 fast so you can farm for the best weapons possible, you’re going to grind the best posses. Boss fights are easily the best way to grind for XP in Borderlands 3, and depending on the boss, you can rapidly reset and start the whole process over again, raking in big XP rewards.

There’s no reason to even attempt to grind until you’ve finished the main campaign and unlocked Mayhem levels. Once you’re in the end-game, then you’ll want to target the best bosses for huge XP gains. Certain bosses are much, much better than others — and some of the new DLC bosses are even better than the vanilla ones. It’s all about finding the perfect balance of time-spend fighting, and how much total XP you’ll get.

If you’re curious to see the most efficient way to grind up to Level 60 after completing the game, we’ve got the bosses (and locations) you’ll want to visit — and revisit, and revisit.

Best Boss Farms

The Graveward isn’t the only boss farm. The big bad in the Eden-6 Vault is typically used as a great farming location, and a boss that drops a lot of legendary loot — especially if you’re playing on high Mayhem. The Graveward is special because it has no immunity phase, so it’s a great place to start for basic farming. But it isn’t the only game in town.

Most bosses require you to Save & Quit to make them respawn. Usually, you’ll have to trudge back to the boss location where they’ll respawn — there’s one boss that you can speed up. Killavolt is a miniboss in Lectra City on Promethea, and he’ll respawn constantly. Just kill yourself with grenades, respawn, lose a little cash, and you’re back in the fight. He’ll spawn in his personal arena.

If you’re aiming for pure XP speed, there’s only one choice. Scraptrap Prime is a mini-boss in the Moxxi’s Heist DLC. He’s located in the Scraptrap Nest, in Refuse Ridge. Like Killavolt, Scraptrap Prime will respawn if you kill yourself. With a little boster from the Science Machine on your ship, you can reach the new level cap in 10-20 minutes of farming.

Of course, the downside is that you’ll need the Moxxi’s Heist DLC to fight scraptrap, but the content is worth it. If you’re looking for more ways to earn fast XP, you can try the Slaughter Shaft, Maliwan Takedown, or Katagawa Jr.