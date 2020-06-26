Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered New Features Trailer Showcases the Epic Changes Made to the Game

Square Enix has announced at detailed the latest Final Fantasy to receive the remaster treatment — Crystal Chronicles.

The new trailer that was released this morning and it showcased the game’s new features that have been implemented into the game. The trailer is pretty long as well, clocking in at about 4 and half minutes long. If you’re excited for the upcoming remaster, you won’t have to wait too long as the game is set to release for mobile devices, the Nintendo Switch and PS4 on August 27th.

Check out the brand new trailer for Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered down below:

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition is an enchanting action RPG that follows a young group, known as the Crystal Caravans, as they embark on an epic journey to search for myrrh, a precious and rare liquid needed to cleanse and maintain a crystal protecting their world from the deadly gas, miasma. With HD graphics, English voiceovers for the first time, an updated soundtrack with new recordings, UI improvements, online multiplayer, and more, FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition offers RPG fans of all ages new experiences to discover.

In related news, Square Enix’s latest Final Fantasy title is the epic remake of the fan favorite title in the long-running franchise — Final Fantasy 7!

The wait is finally over and part one is now available to play on the PS4. The game gas been receiving a ton of great feedback so far, and if you’re on the fence of weather or not you should pick, you should make sure to check out our review roundup for the epic remake title right here!

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered set to release for mobile devices, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on August 27th, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming remastered Final Fantasy title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube