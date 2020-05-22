Saints Row The Third: Remastered – How To Use Cheats | All Cheat Codes List
Saints Row The Third: Remastered brings the best of the series to modern consoles and PC with high-def upgrades — but this is still the classic, completely ridiculous Saints Row we all know and love.
This might be the silliest in the series, and that’s saying a lot when the sequel takes place in space and involves battling an evil alien in a matrix-like recreation. The cheat codes help make this game completely ludicrous; you can make corpses fly in the sky, turn everyone into rampaging zombies, and give all the drivers DUIs.
If you’re eager to unlock all the weapons, vehicles, and powers right from the start, scroll down to learn how to cheat, and what codes to input.
To access cheats, open your phone and select [Extras]. From here, you can input cheat codes then toggle the codes on / off.
- WARNING: Make sure to save your game before inputting any cheat codes. Cheats will disable achievements / trophies, and disabling cheats will not re-enable them. You’ll have to reload a save file before inputting codes to re-enable achievements / trophies.
Find a full list of cheats in Saints Row The Third: Remastered below!
|Special Effects
|Cheat Code
|Earn respect and cash.
|whatitmeanstome
|Give $10,000 Cash.
|cheese
|Makes dead bodies float upward.
|fryhole
|All civilians turn into zombies.
|brains
|All civilians turn into pimps / hoes.
|hohoho
|All civilians are drunk. (Chaos!)
|dui
|All civilians are mascots.
|mascot
|Give all weapons.
|letsrock
|Everything explodes on death.
|notrated
|Vehicle crushes all other vehicles.
|isquishyou
|Invincible vehicles.
|vroom
|Gain infinite sprint.
|runfast
|Fully repairs your vehicle.
|repaircar
|Weather Effects
|Cheat Code
|Makes it rain heavily.
|heavyrain
|Makes it rain lightly.
|lightrain
|Makes weather overcast.
|overcast
|Makes the sky clear.
|clearskies
|Notoriety Effects
|Cheat Code
|Add +1 Gang Notoriety.
|lolz
|Add +1 Police Notoriety.
|pissoffpigs
|Remove Gang Notoriety.
|oops
|Remove Police Notoriety.
|goodygoody
|Summon Weapons
|Cheat Code
|Give .45 Shepherd Pistols
|giveshepherd
|Give Apoca-Fistss
|giveapoca
|Give AR-55
|givear55
|Give AS3 Ultimax
|giveultimax
|Give Baseball Bat
|givebaseball
|Give Chainsaw
|givechainsaw
|Give Cyber Blaster
|givecyberblaster
|Give Cyber Buster
|givecyberbuster
|Give D4TH Blossom
|giveblossom
|Give Electric Grenade
|giveelectric
|Give Flamethrower
|giveflamethrower
|Give Flashbang
|giveflashbang
|Give GL G20
|givelauncher
|Give Golden Gun
|goldengun
|Give Grave Digger
|givedigger
|Give Grenade
|givegrenade
|Give K-8 Krukov
|givekrukov
|Give KA-1 Kobra
|givekobra
|Give McManus 2015
|givemcmanus
|Give Molotov
|givemolotov
|Give Minigun
|giveminigun
|Give Nocturne
|givesword
|Give RC Possessor
|givercgun
|Give Reaper Drone
|givedrone
|Give Riot Shield
|giveshield
|Give RPG
|giverpg
|Give S3X Hammer
|givehammer
|Give Shock Hammer
|giverocket
|Give Satchel Charge
|givesatchel
|Give Sonic Boom
|givesonic
|Give Stun Gun
|givestungun
|Give Tek Z-10
|givetek
|Give The Penetrator
|givedildo
|Give Viper Laser Rifle
|giveslm8
|Summon Vehicle
|Cheat Code
|Spawn Ambulance
|giveambulance
|Spawn Anchor
|giveanchor
|Spawn Attrazione
|giveattrazione
|Spawn Bootlegger
|givebootlegger
|Spawn Challenger
|givechallenger
|Spawn Commander
|givecommander
|Spawn Condor
|givecondor
|Spawn Eagle
|giveeagle
|Spawn Estrada
|giveestrada
|Spawn Gat Mobile
|givegatmobile
|Spawn Kaneda
|givekaneda
|Spawn Kenshin
|givekenshin
|Spawn Knoxville
|giveknoxville
|Spawn Miami
|givemiami
|Spawn Municipal
|givemunicipal
|Spawn NForcer
|givenforcer
|Spawn Peacemaker
|givepeacemaker
|Spawn Phoenix
|givephoenix
|Spawn Quasar
|givequasar
|Spawn Reaper
|givereaper
|Spawn Sandstorm
|givesandstorm
|Spawn Shark
|giveshark
|Spawn Specter
|givespecter
|Spawn Status Quo
|givestatusquo
|Spawn Taxi
|givetaxi
|Spawn Titan
|givetitan
|Spawn Toad
|givetoad
|Spawn Tornado
|givetornado
|Spawn Vortex
|givevortex
|Spawn VTOL
|givevtol
|Spawn Vulture
|givevulture
|Spawn Widowmaker
|givewidowmaker
|Spawn Woodpecker
|givewoodpecker