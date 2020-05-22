Saints Row The Third: Remastered – How To Use Cheats | All Cheat Codes List

Saints Row The Third: Remastered brings the best of the series to modern consoles and PC with high-def upgrades — but this is still the classic, completely ridiculous Saints Row we all know and love.

This might be the silliest in the series, and that’s saying a lot when the sequel takes place in space and involves battling an evil alien in a matrix-like recreation. The cheat codes help make this game completely ludicrous; you can make corpses fly in the sky, turn everyone into rampaging zombies, and give all the drivers DUIs.

If you’re eager to unlock all the weapons, vehicles, and powers right from the start, scroll down to learn how to cheat, and what codes to input.

More cheat codes:

To access cheats, open your phone and select [Extras]. From here, you can input cheat codes then toggle the codes on / off.

WARNING: Make sure to save your game before inputting any cheat codes. Cheats will disable achievements / trophies, and disabling cheats will not re-enable them. You’ll have to reload a save file before inputting codes to re-enable achievements / trophies.

Find a full list of cheats in Saints Row The Third: Remastered below!

Special Effects Cheat Code Earn respect and cash. whatitmeanstome Give $10,000 Cash. cheese Makes dead bodies float upward. fryhole All civilians turn into zombies. brains All civilians turn into pimps / hoes. hohoho All civilians are drunk. (Chaos!) dui All civilians are mascots. mascot Give all weapons. letsrock Everything explodes on death. notrated Vehicle crushes all other vehicles. isquishyou Invincible vehicles. vroom Gain infinite sprint. runfast Fully repairs your vehicle. repaircar

Weather Effects Cheat Code Makes it rain heavily. heavyrain Makes it rain lightly. lightrain Makes weather overcast. overcast Makes the sky clear. clearskies

Notoriety Effects Cheat Code Add +1 Gang Notoriety. lolz Add +1 Police Notoriety. pissoffpigs Remove Gang Notoriety. oops Remove Police Notoriety. goodygoody

Summon Weapons Cheat Code Give .45 Shepherd Pistols giveshepherd Give Apoca-Fistss giveapoca Give AR-55 givear55 Give AS3 Ultimax giveultimax Give Baseball Bat givebaseball Give Chainsaw givechainsaw Give Cyber Blaster givecyberblaster Give Cyber Buster givecyberbuster Give D4TH Blossom giveblossom Give Electric Grenade giveelectric Give Flamethrower giveflamethrower Give Flashbang giveflashbang Give GL G20 givelauncher Give Golden Gun goldengun Give Grave Digger givedigger Give Grenade givegrenade Give K-8 Krukov givekrukov Give KA-1 Kobra givekobra Give McManus 2015 givemcmanus Give Molotov givemolotov Give Minigun giveminigun Give Nocturne givesword Give RC Possessor givercgun Give Reaper Drone givedrone Give Riot Shield giveshield Give RPG giverpg Give S3X Hammer givehammer Give Shock Hammer giverocket Give Satchel Charge givesatchel Give Sonic Boom givesonic Give Stun Gun givestungun Give Tek Z-10 givetek Give The Penetrator givedildo Give Viper Laser Rifle giveslm8