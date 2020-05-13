10 Best Games Within Games You Can Unlock | Full Games Hidden In Other Games List

Some games go the extra mile — they don’t just give you one game to play, sometimes they’ll give you two, or three, or even more. Today, we’re talking about all the games that have hidden games within that you can play to completion. We’re not talking about mini-games, or bonus modes, or unlockable Easter eggs. We’re talking about big time games with entire adventures to explore; games that include published arcade adventures and console releases that you can experience fully.

The most obvious and latest example is Doom: Eternal. Preordering the game earned you a remastered version of Doom 64 — but the real reward is in-game. By beating the last boss and finding all the collectibles, you can earn yourself fully playable versions of Doom 1 and Doom 2 on your hubworld computer. It’s an awesome addition, and with that in mind, I decided to hunt down even more games with fully featured secondary (or tertiary) extra games you can unlock in-game. These are download codes or DLC. This is all about replaying old games in your new games.

Here are 10 more games (other than Doom: Eternal) with full games hidden within!

#1: Wolfenstein 3D [Unlockable In: Wolfenstein: Youngblood]

The first example on our list is actually a semi-twist on this entire list’s premise — yes, I ruined it on the first pick. In Wolfenstein: Youngblood, you can play an arcade machine with a complete version of Wolfenstein 3D — but with a few changed textures. The game is identical, but instead of fighting Nazi Germany, you do battle with the Kreisau Circle — a group of Berlin-based rebels, and their leader B.J. Blazkowics!

It belongs on this list because this is a fully-featured game. This isn’t just a retro level. You can play all the way to the end, and make save files on the arcade machine between missions in the hub bar. It’s a fun little addition that’s completely unnecessary, and helps immerse you in the alternate history world of the game.

#2: Virtua Fighter 5: Final Round [Unlockable In: Yakuza 6 / Judgement]

The only way to play the last (and maybe even best) game in the Virtua Fighter series is through Yakuza 6 and Judgement — two games in the Yakuza series. Both games feature a large cross-section of a fictional entertainment district in Tokyo, where you can visit bars, play activities, or visit the local arcade.

There are tons of arcade games you can experience — including Space Harrier, Outrun, Super Hang-On. But the best of the bunch, in my opinion, is the arcade version of Virtua Fighter 5: Final Round. It’s got all the features, all the combos, and it runs smoothly. It’s a travesty that’s the only modern way to play this fighting game classic.

Check out more fully playable, complete games within games on the next page.