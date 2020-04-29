Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Don’t Miss These Secret KK Slider Songs | Hidden Requests Guide

Image Source: [1]

Who doesn’t love K.K. Slider? The song-spinning mutt returns in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and his repertoire of songs has expanded. Most of the songs you’ll find through normal means, but there are a handful of songs you can only access by requesting them. You’ll need to know the title to get these bops — and who doesn’t love finding something hidden?

Previous Animal Crossing games always featured at least one hidden song. There’s a few more this time around, and accessing them isn’t too hard if you know what to do. You’ll just need to visit K.K. Slider on Saturday and type in your request — we’ve got a full list of songs we’ve found so far below.

More Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides:

20 Tips Absolute Beginners Need To Know | 5 Ways To Make Tons Of Bells | Early Money-Making Tips & Tricks | How To Get The Polevault & Ladder | Navigation Tools Guide | How To Import Images & Custom Designs

Secret K.K. Slider Songs

Every Saturday, K. K. Slider shows up on your upgraded island. You’ll need to complete a few quest steps before he starts appearing, so if he hasn’t shown up yet, keep completing requests! K.K. Slider will appear eventually to share some songs.

At K.K. Slider, you can request special secret songs by typing in the name. There’s no other way to hear these rare songs — other songs can be heard as rewards, or purchased at the store, or just picked from a selection. These songs are totally unique, and you won’t find them anywhere else.

Input these titles to hear K.K. Slider’s secret songs: Farewell Animal City Drivin’



If there are any other songs, I’ll list them here later. Until then, these are all the secret songs you can find! Take a listen and enjoy!

Source: [1]