Pokémon GO: How To Get Pokémon In Party Hats | Hatchaton Event Guide

Celebrate January with new Party-Hat Pokémon in Pokémon GO. There’s a variety of hat-wearing Pokémon you can catch — all of them wearing a party hat to celebrate the new decade. It’s all part of a new Hatchaton Event, which is (naturally) all about hatching eggs. That doesn’t mean these Party Pokémon all come from eggs though. Here, I’m going to break down all the new Party-Hat Pokémon you can add to your Pokedex, and how to get each one.

The event runs until January 16, 2020, so you’ll need to act fast to unlock the best Pokémon of the bunch. For the duration of the event, special Party-Hat Pokémon will spawn through a variety of means. You’ll also earn double Hatch Candy and Hatch Stardust for every egg you incubate. There’s also a big Adventure Sync Reward waiting for you — you’ll have to walk 50km to earn 50,000 Stardust, 15 Rare Candy, and a rare Unova Stone. That’s a highly valuable prize, so you better start planning your walking routes now.

The Hatchaton Event in Pokémon GO lasts until January 16th, 2020 — during this event, you’ll earn double Candy / Stardust for any eggs you hatch, and you’ll be able to find a variety of unique Pokémon equipped with party hats!

Here’s how to find every different Pokémon with a special party hat costume.

Party-Hat Pichu : Hatches from 2km Eggs or 7km Eggs.

: Hatches from 2km Eggs or 7km Eggs. Party-Hat Pikachu : Randomly spawns in the Wild.

: Randomly spawns in the Wild. Party-Hat Wurmple : Hatches from 2km Eggs.

: Hatches from 2km Eggs. Party-Hat Wobbuffett : Appears in 2-Star Raids.

: Appears in 2-Star Raids. Party-Hat Raticate (Shiny): Appears in 2-Star Raids very rarely.

There are a total of five special Pokémon with party-hats, and that’s how to get them all. Personally, I’m always after a party-hat Pikachu — that’s the Pokémon that gets the most hats, so who doesn’t want every variety in your collection?