Borderlands 3: How To Get Secret Legendary Loot From Wotan | Maliwan Black Site Guide

The Maliwan Black Site raid released more than a month ago for Borderlands 3, but players have finally discovered a big secret about the boss — you can earn twice as much Legendary loot if you shoot the right parts of the boss. This incredibly difficult encounter basically requires four players if you’re casual, and only a hardcore maniac will be able to take it out solo — but it’s all worth it, because you can earn way more loot by destroying secret parts of the boss.

Well, the parts themselves aren’t that secret — it’s the HP meters that are hidden. Wotan, the huge raid boss encounter, has four giant legs you can target and destroy. Each leg you smash has extra loot, and destroying all four legs, including Wotan itself, will earn you way more loot. If you’re quick, you can destroy the legs before Wotan despawns. You won’t have much time. I’ll explain all the details below.

After completing the story, you can join three friends and enter the extremely difficult Maliwan Black Site raid. Here, you’ll encounter the super-boss Wotan — a giant mech. This is where you’ll find some of the best loot in the game, and you can rapidly increase your drops by targeting special spots on Wotan’s body.

Wotan has four hidden health bars — one for each leg. Each leg has about 100,000 HP on Mayhem 4. The legs have health bars and you can destroy each leg — when destroyed, they each drop additional loot. On the highest difficult, Mayhem 4, you’re very likely to get double the legendary weapons. Even if you’re not, you’ll still get more loot.

After destroying the main body, you can still target and break the four legs. The more legs you break, the more rewards you’ll get — you’ll only have about 11 seconds after the boss is defeated to continue farming the legs. The brain sticks around for longer before despawning, so you (and your allies) should focus on the legs first.

The hardest part is just defeating Wotan the Invincible at all. Make sure to clear the additional enemies that spawn or they’ll overwhelm you, and watch your surroundings for targets. Drop down to the lowest difficulty settings if it’s too hard and grind better gear — Wotan is beatable, even solo!

