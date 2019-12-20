Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist DLC – How To Access The Handsome Jackpot | New Story Missions Guide

The new story DLC for Borderlands 3 has arrived, and if you’re eager to dig into an arsenal of new weapons and enemies to blast, you’ll need to follow these simple instructions to get started. Beginning this DLC is a little different than other add-ons in the series, so I’ll explain what you need to know.

Instead of exploring a new planet, you’ll plan a heist to take down Handsome Jack’s lavish space station casino. It’s all very easy, but I won’t blame you if you’re not totally sure what to do. It’s been a few months since Borderlands 3 first landed, and even I’m a little rusty.

Handsome Jack’s casino is a massive area dedicated to Jack’s greatness — and that means you’ll get lots of holographic encounters with the fan-favorite villain of Borderlands 2. You’ll face off against new Hyperion robots and an army of Jack-faced psychos. There’s a lot to experience, so here’s what you need to get started.

To begin ‘The Handsome Jackpot’ mission, go to Moxxi’s Bar in Sanctuary. Look to the left of the front door and use the Handsome Jackpot poster — you’ll get contacted by Moxxi. Next, travel to your helm and you’ll be able to access the Handsome Jackpot Space Station. Once selected, go to the cargo hold and use the drop-pod to reach your destination.

Once you start the mission, you’re free to do what you do best — loot everything and shoot bad guys. There are some fun interactions right at the start. You can pay a robot for the ‘V.I.P.’ experience — pay $500 just so he’ll open the door for you. There are slot machines you can use basically everywhere, including a giant slot machine you’ll need to use to even get inside.

I’m looking forward to even better slot machines and money-making opportunities in this DLC. Perfect for farming up all those expensive permanent upgrades!

