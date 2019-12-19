Top 10 New Action Games Coming in 2020

Get ready for 2020 as we’re expecting for some big action-packed based video games to hit store shelves. If you enjoy blowing things up or gunning down a path then definitely check these video games out. We’ll continue to update this list with new announcements or updated information for the various games noted below.

#10 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: Online 3 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Tom Clancy series is known for delivering out tactical shooters for players to enjoy battling either AI or opposing players. However, there is a new direction the developers at Ubisoft will be taking their fans with the next upcoming release in 2020. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine is a new title that follows a team of players dealing with an infection. We’ve only received one small teaser so far about the game and from what we gathered, it seems that Quarantine will follow a battle against those infected.

This will be a cooperative campaign with players able to join in as teams of four. So far, the only comparison we’ve seen for this game is the past event featured on Rainbow Six Siege called Operation Chimera. We’re likely going to see some overall changes between that particular event and the full launch experience of Quarantine. Currently, we know that this game is slated to launch in 2020 for current-generation platforms.

#9 Watch Dogs: Legion

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Google Stadia

Release: March 6, 2020

Co-op: Online 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Watch Dogs is receiving a third main installment to the franchise next year. Ubisoft is taking players to London with Dedsec hoping to end a new powerful regime hitting the United Kingdom but there is a slight change up from previous Watch Dogs installments. With Watch Dogs: Legion players are not going to focus on a single character protagonist but instead a wide variety of potential NPCs. Instead of having a single player that is capable of every skill, the game puts a focus on recruiting NPCs that may have a useful attribute towards a mission. During E3 2019, we got a look at that with a mission regarding players having to seek out a drones expert.

During the gameplay mission, players were able to identify a character that is suitable at hacking drones and began his quest to recruit the specific character. With that said, during the mission, our protagonist was killed. Instead of a reaching a game over screen, the game put players in control of a member that is already recruited within the roster. From there players continued to pursue the character in hopes of recruiting him towards Dedsec.

It looks as if every character is capable of dying for good in-game so expect a rotating cast of characters to play as. Likewise, this is still an action-adventure title with plenty of missions and the ability to choose how to reach the end goal. For instance, you can opt for a more stealth-based approach or go in guns blazing. Also, just like the past installments, there is a wide assortment of gadgets and hacking tech around the city in order to cause a diversion or a more powerful attack using the environment around you.

#8 Marvel’s Avengers

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Google Stadia

Release: May 15, 2020

Co-op: Online Only 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Marvel’s Avengers is an upcoming video game by Crystal Dynamics which will tell a unique story of earth’s mightiest heroes. Overall, the game takes place during the celebration of the Avengers new headquarters unveiling in San Francisco, but a catastrophic incident occurs leaving the city destroyed. This event goes down in history and as a result of Earth outlaws all heroes, though years go by and a new threat emerges. Humanity requires dire help and has resulted in the Avengers putting aside their differences and stepping up to once again save the world.

This upcoming title received its first real unveiling during E3 2019 so at the time of writing this, there is not a ton of information to really go off on. With that said, it looks as if there will be a wide variety of Marvel heroes appearing in the game with the staple characters such as Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America already confirmed. With that said, there will be additional heroes added into the game after launch but they will come as free updates. At the moment, the gameplay looks to be rather linear with players swapping between various characters of the game. As a result, gameplay may drastically alter between the hero you portray at any given moment. For example, Black Widow is more stealthy and quick on her feet while the Hulk can deliver a devastating tank-like blow.

#7 Final Fantasy VII Remake

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS4

Release: March 3, 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The Final Fantasy series has been around for decades and over the years there have been a few notable titles that stood out among the rest. One of those video game titles is Final Fantasy VII which is a game that released originally on the PlayStation back in 1997. Since its release, there have been vocal fans pleading to Square Enix to go back and remake the video game title for the current generation platforms. After years of requests, the remake is finally coming to the marketplace for the PlayStation 4 in March of 2020. Overall, it looks like the same storyline is intact with Cloud Strife joining with an eco-terrorist group known as Avalanche as they battle against the corrupt Shinra megacorporation.

With that said, a few notable changes are being made to the video game title that was not present during its initial PlayStation release. For starters, this video game title will drop the classic turn-based combat for an action RPG mechanic, so you can think of the Kingdom Hearts style of gameplay for comparison. Another big change-up compared to the original release is that this game will be launching as an episodic adventure so players will receive parts of the game initially until its fully complete. Gameplay footage has been showcasing some intense fast-paced action sequences and we’re sure that this game will be full of cinematic experiences which again, you’ll be able to enjoy starting on March 3, 2020.

#6 Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland Publishing

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: Online Only 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

A sequel to 2015’s Dying Light is coming out in 2020. Dying Light 2 will still retain the action survival horror elements from its predecessor but set in a new area of the world and will be taking place several years after the events of the first game. We’re also dealing with a new protagonist known as Aiden Caldwell who has an infection that gives him strength and agility. Details of the narrative is a bit scarce, but we have been seeing developers play more towards the role of choice and consequences. With Aiden residing in what may be the last stronghold against the zombie threat, your choices and handling of various situations with the city factions will alter the narrative Aiden will go through.

You’ll have a variety of skills and weapons to make use out of. As a result, our protagonist can be tweaked to deliver some brutal blows against the enemy. We don’t have the full skill tree available but if we look back at the first installment, there was several skills that scattered across a number of different areas. Players could tweak not only their combat to unlock new moves, but there were areas that could help aid in both survival skills and even crafting.