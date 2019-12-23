Top 10 New Third-Person Games Coming in 2020

There is a growing list of great video game titles coming for 2020 every month. If you’re a fan of third-person perspective video games then we can offer a hand on some of the most anticipated releases this coming year. You’ll find everything from superhero titles to narrative-driven adventure games. Make sure to bookmark this page as well because we’re going to update this page over time with new and exciting video game titles as they are announced. Without further ado, here are the best upcoming third-person video games releasing in 2020 so far!

#10 Twin Mirror

Developer: Dontnod Entertainment

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Dontnod Entertainment has been around for a good while now and they’ve delivered a big hit this generation of platforms. With the launch of Life is Strange, gamers around the world easily took on the challenge of being Max Caulfield, a young photography major who ends up with a supernatural ability that allows her to rewind time. The developers are currently working on the last section of Life is Strange’s sequel but afterward, their next main focus project will be the launching of Twin Mirror. Much like the Life is Strange video games, this is an adventure title with an episodic style release. Players will step into the role of a young man named Samuel who ends up going back to his hometown to attend the funeral of his best friend.

It’s within this town that something goes awry. Samuel wakes up one morning in a hotel room with a bloody shirt. The problem is that he has no memory of the events that happened the night before. Players will be going through this emotional journey in hopes of finding the sanity of Sam once again. Just like the Life is Strange franchise, Twin Mirror will present players with a variety of choices and depending on your actions will determine the fate of Sam and his relationships he’s made at the town of Basswood, West Virginia.

#9 Psychonauts 2

Developer: Double Fine

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Psychonauts released in 2005 and it had a cult following since, but years went by and no main sequel was ever released. That will hopefully change in 2020 where developers Double Fine are currently crafting up Psychonauts 2. This title will take place after the VR adventure title, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, a game that bridges the events from the first Psychonauts video game to the upcoming sequel. This is still a third-person puzzle adventure game with players taking on the role of Raz. So far, we know that this game follows Raz after he saves head Psychonaut Truman Zanotto.

Upon returning to headquarters, it’s revealed that the peacekeeping order is no longer the central focus of the organization but have veered away towards other psychic research such as necromancy. Players will once again control Raz in this third-person platform title and use your various Psi-Powers such as telekinesis to solve puzzles or defeat enemies.

#8 Marvel’s Avengers

Developer: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: Google Stadia, PC, PS4, XBO

Release: May 15, 2020

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

We knew that Crystal Dynamics was working on something Avengers related for a couple of years now and during E3 2019 we finally got the first reveal of Marvel’s Avengers, a new storyline that follows Earth mightiest heroes in their journey of protecting innocent civilians from those that would do them harm. This third-person action title will put players into a variety of heroes in the game, but only a few characters have been unveiled to show up in the narrative so far. With that said, you’ll still see the staple characters such as Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor.

We know that the story revolves around A-Day which was a celebratory event where the Avengers unveiled their new headquarters in San Francisco. Unfortunately, during this event a catastrophic accident caused the city to be destroyed and with it came the outlawing of all superheroes. Because of the new law, the Avengers disbanded but now a few years later, Earth is under a new peril leaving the group to put aside differences and join back together to save humanity from impending doom.

#7 Tales of Arise

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

After its last release of Tales Berseria first hit the market back in 2016, a new installment to the Tales game is coming next year. Bandai Namco Entertainment is working on the next action RPG Tales of Arise at the moment for current-generation platforms. If you’re familiar with the Tales games, there are several installments available but they are not always connected, for instance, the previous installment could be enjoyed without having played any of the previous installments which will be the case for this upcoming title.

Tales of Arise doesn’t have a ton of information out right now, but we do know that the story will follow two characters from two completely different worlds, Dahna and Rena. One of the worlds has been fortunate enough to be built up with advanced technology while the other lives in a time that feels similar to the medieval era. As a result, the advanced world of Rena is able to take control of Dahna and force those that inhabit the world into slavery.

#6 The Dark Pictures Anthology

Developer: Supermassive Games

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

From Supermassive Games comes The Dark Pictures Anthology, a collection of video game titles releasing all of which are said to be horror based. So far only one title has released into the market which is Man of Medan though more titles are said to be coming out in 2020.

Overall, the games will play similarly as an interactive drama much like Until Dawn. Each will also feature a unique story premise, but again, we don’t have any details of what really is coming down the line. If you enjoyed Man of Medan and Until Dawn then you’ll want to keep tabs on Supermassive Games as they’ll be tossing a couple more into the market before 2020 wraps.