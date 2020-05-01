Top 10 New Open World Games Of 2020

It’s never too early to start marking down what video games to keep track of in the months to come. If you’re hunting down some anticipated 2020 video game titles to keep tabs on then we recommend checking out this list, especially if you enjoy open world games. In this particular list, we’re going to showcase some hyped games so far but you’ll want to keep this page bookmarked. We’ll continue to update this article over time with new and exciting video game titles as they are announced and are either confirmed for 2020 or if they have a potential to release within the year.

#10 The Eternal Cylinder

Developer: ACE Team

Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The ACE Team is bringing out a unique looking open world for players to check out in 2020. This video game is called The Eternal Cylinder, where players are taking on the role of an alien creature trying to avoid a massive roller that is destroying anything that crosses its path. Within the game, not only are you avoiding the massive roller, but you’ll be devouring other creatures that you’ll find along the way which will give you unique abilities to aid in your escape.

You’ll be able to enjoy this game quite often as you’ll find that The Endless Cylinder offers a procedurally-generated world. Each playthrough you’ll be able to find a newly created world to explore and escape from and while it’s slated to launch into the market in 2020, this is a timed exclusive for the Epic Games Store so if you’re wanting to enjoy the game on Steam then you’ll, unfortunately, have to wait until 2021.

#9 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: NS

Release: March 20, 2020

Co-op: Online & Local

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Animal Crossing has been a fan favorite from Nintendo for years and it’s really just a simulation title that you can relax playing. The game puts players into a new resident of a particular area and from there it’s all about maintaining your home and socializing with NPCs. For instance, in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players move into a deserted island and with it comes the chore of cleaning up the area as you slowly build up a community. This particular game was slated to release in 2019 but Nintendo opted to push it back to 2020. So far we’ve only seen one video for the game online through Nintendo E3 2019 Direct and there are some new elements being placed into this installment. Take for example the workbench where players can gather resources they’ve collected and turn it into specialized tools. There is a slight change to the gameplay from what we can tell. It’s becoming more in the same style as Harvest Moon, but we’re not complaining as both franchises have been pretty great.

#8 Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release: TBD

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Set in 1274 Tsushima Island, the game puts players into the role of Jin Sakai, the last samurai who is fighting against the Mongol invasion within Japan. Being outnumbered and trained traditionally, the only way players will have a chance at overturning the odds is by learning the new fighting style known as the way of the Ghost. This will be a third-person video game that has a focus on being stealthy when traversing the open world and taking out the Mongol hostiles that are scattered around.

It’s worth venturing out into the open world as the game does feature a variety of side quests, but at the moment details are still a bit scarce. Currently, Ghost of Tsushima is releasing exclusively on the PlayStation 4, but there is no specific release date at the time of writing this so we’re holding out hope that we’ll see it launch into the market within 2020.

#7 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Developer: TaleWorlds Entertainment

Publisher: TaleWorlds Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Release: 2020

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

The wait is finally over in 2020 as we’re finally getting a sequel to the much-beloved medieval RPG Mount & Blade: Warband. This particular title takes place a couple of hundred years before the events of the first installment. Outside of the multiplayer combat where you can embark on sieges and skirmishes, players will find that there is a campaign mode attached as well. Within this mode, you’ll be able to explore the open world, seek out the different towns, aid NPCs, rob thieves or innocents, and partake in massive battles either by yourself or by gaining a group of troops who may be willing to lend their sword for a bit of gold.

A good bit of strategy is used within the game as well during combat. You’ll need to monitor stats, aim properly, block efficiently and of course, go into battle with the right equipment. Depending on your playstyle preference, you may opt for a particular weapon type such as a sword or spear. Likewise, you’ll be able to command your army to take on specific formations for better control of the battlefield.

#6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Assassin’s Creed fans have been waiting patiently for a new installment to release from Ubisoft. The video game development studio opted to hold off from releasing a new installment in 2019 so after its year break we were introduced to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The video game is the next installment to the franchise in which players will be taking the role of Evior, a Viking that is seemingly being pushed by the Templar Order. We’re still early into the game announcement stage so not a ton of information has been released.

With that said, we are coming off of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey one of the largest games from the franchise and we’re expecting this installment to be just as large. Set in 873 AD, the game will put players into Norway and medieval England. We know that there will be four kingdoms available and likely a ton of interesting locations to explore. Traveling will apparently be on foot along with naval longship’s similar to the travel we had in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but again, we’re still waiting for a bit more information to come out on the game to really see just how much of an open world we’ll have to explore.

This game also is slated for the end of 2020 for current and next-generation video game consoles. As a result, there could be a chance that this gets pushed into 2021. At any rate, we’ll simply have to keep a close eye and see just what all the development studio opts to bring with this next thrilling Assassin’s Creed installment.