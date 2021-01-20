Top 20 NEW Open World Video Games Of 2021

2020 was quite a unique year with this coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. It caused so many development studios to shut their doors and work remotely. As a result, some games got pushed back so we’re expecting 2021 to be quite filled with new exciting video games. Likewise, with the latest generation platforms available, there’s bound to be some titles well worth purchasing for the new console hardware. With all that said, Hogwarts Legacy is a game we were looking to come out this year but that’s been delayed into 2022. Likewise, we won’t see Ark 2 or The Elder Scrolls VI this year.

#20 Biomutant

Developer: Experiment 101

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Biomutant is a game we’ve been following for a little while now. Here the game throws players into a world that’s controlled by animals. The title revolves around a poisonous spring that’s causing a potential disaster to all life and it’s up to you in finding a means to save the day. This is an action RPG where players will have to fight off hostile creatures either with melee weapons or gunplay, but more importantly for this list, it’s a game set in an open-world environment. We’re not sure just how big of a world we’ll get to explore, but it does look like after the initial setup of the game, players will be able to freely explore on their own will.

#19 Atomic Heart

Developer: Mundfish

Publisher: Mundfish

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, XSX/S

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Atomic Heart is set up in an alternative 1955 timeline where the Soviet Union has advanced greatly with new technological wonders. Players are stepping into a KGB special agent named P-3 who is tasked with visiting a factory that’s gone silent. To discover what’s going on with this factory, players will need to venture into an area that’s ruled by robots and oddity creatures.

We’ve been waiting a good while for this game and we’re hopeful that Atomic Heart hits the marketplace at some point before 2022 hits. As for the open-world element, we’re left waiting for more confirmation as to how big of a map that players will get to explore. We know that the game has sections of the factory in different areas but just how expansive the map is for players to venture through and what all you’ll be able to do in this world remains to be seen.

#18 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: XSX/S, PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Stalker 2 was a game that the developers tried to get up into the marketplace several years ago at this point. Development was scrapped but was picked back up once again with players now expecting this title to launch later this year. Much like the first game, players take the role of a stalker who ventures into The Zone, an area that is filled with radiation due to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. It’s here that you will seek out goods but also come face to face with horrific mutated creatures and abnormalities.

Furthermore, this will feature a seamless open-world experience where you can freely explore the dangerous post-apocalyptic wilderness. We haven’t seen much footage when it comes to the world we’ll get to explore at this point, but the developers are still pushing for a launch this year so we’ll have to keep tabs on this game.

#17 Skull & Bones

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, XBO

Release: TBA

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Skull & Bones is a game that Ubisoft first revealed during their E3 2017 showcase and since then it’s been kept on the down-low. Initially, the game was showcased to be a pirate title where players took control of a pirate crew and venture out to plunder. We knew that this would be set in an open-world environment where players not only could freely explore the open oceans, but dock to manage their ship along with its crew. However, since then it looked like Ubisoft was revamping the game and have yet to showcase its new form. Whether it’s still a pirate game focused around sailing the seas for loot or if it’s changed into something completely different is unknown right now. If Ubisoft plans to bring this game out this year, we’re bound to receive some news or trailer revealing their new vision of Skull & Bones.

#16 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: NS

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a massive hit for the franchise. It took players into a big open-world environment with Link having to save the day once again. This is a must-have title for the Nintendo Switch platform and it was a bit of a surprise to see that a sequel was already in the works from Nintendo. It was unveiled back in E3 2019 that a new installment would be coming out that will help build up the world we are already familiar with along with a brand new storyline and gameplay mechanics. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about this sequel yet and it’s uncertain if we’ll even get the game this year. However, we’re interested in seeing just how the world will change up to or if we might even see some new areas get tacked on to the game.

#15 No More Heroes 3

Developer: Grasshopper Manufacture

Publisher: Grasshopper Manufacture

Platforms: NS

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

No More Heroes 3 is set two years after the events of Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes. The video game will retain the hack-and-slash the series is known for while featuring our protagonist Travis Touchdown. It seems that a new threat has emerged leaving Travis to stop an alien invasion and save humanity. This will also mark ten years since the release of No More Heroes II so it should have a pretty big community of fans eager to try out the next installment.

Likewise, we know that this game will feature a bigger open-world than the previous installments to the franchise, but we’re waiting to see some more footage to get an idea of just how expansive this game’s world map will be. Originally, No More Heroes 3 was supposed to come out in 2020, but thanks to the pandemic, the title was pushed towards a launch sometime within this year.

#14 Everwild

Developer: Rare

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: XBO, PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Rare is a pretty iconic video game development studio that had brought out the likes of Banjo-Kazooie and James Bond 007 GoldenEye. Their next video game release is set to be Everwild, an adventure title that has visuals somewhat similar to Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. We don’t know a whole lot about this game other than the first trailer showcased which seems to put players in a fantasy world filled with nature, animals, and magic. What exactly you’ll end up doing in this game is still a bit of a mystery, but being a Rare title we can expect the game to hit the marketplace on the Xbox Game Pass right at launch.

#13 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, XSX/S

Release: 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

If you’re looking to step back into Gotham City has the Dark Knight this year then you’re out of luck. However, you will get an opportunity to clear the streets of Gotham City as either Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, or Red Hood. Within Gotham Knights players will follow a brand new storyline that features Bruce Wayne’s demise. However, Bruce sent out one last message to the Bat-Family alerting the group that it’s up to them when it comes to keeping the citizens of Gotham City safe.

So far we know that this is an action RPG title where players will be putting up a fight against a new enemy group, the Court of Owls, which was featured in the DC Comics universe from The New 52 Batman run. Gotham Knights is also set up to be a completely open-world right from the start and best of all there’s no level grinding. You will find that the enemies will become stronger as you level up naturally so it doesn’t look like the game will keep you out from any particular area.

#12 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Ratchet & Clank is a pretty iconic platformer series for PlayStation. Now the latest upcoming installment, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is gearing up to release later this year. We don’t know a whole lot about this game so far, but from what was showcased, it looks like Ratchet and Clank get a chance to dive into new worlds where they’ll meet some interesting characters all while attempting to stop the evil Dr. Nefarious from destroying time and space.

This time around it looks like players will have a new tool to add to their arsenal. With the Rift Tether, players can quickly teleport to different areas of the map. There’s even a play on different portals that will take players to new worlds to explore. Again, much like other titles in our list, we’re waiting to see just how expansive these worlds are for players to explore, but it looks like we can expect Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to make use of the PlayStation 5’s power.

#11 Monster Hunter Rise

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: NS

Release: March 26, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The Monster Hunter franchise will see a new installment released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch this year. Monster Hunter Rise was developed alongside Monster Hunter World and as a result, you’re going to see some similarities between the two. At its core, the gameplay for the franchise remains the same as players prepare their gear, venture out, and attempt to eliminate one of the varieties of monsters that flood the world. Likewise, much like Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter Rise is an open-world video game rather than going back to zones.

As the name suggests there is one more component that offers another element to the game which we haven’t seen before which is a vertical movement. Here players can scale mountains and reach new heights. To top it off, there is a multiplayer component still for Monster Hunter Rise for those of you who wish to join together for a hunt online.

#10 Avowed

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: XSX/S, PC

Release: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Obsidian Entertainment is known for delivering some pretty iconic RPG titles into the marketplace. In the past these folks brought out Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, and The Outer Worlds, just to name a few. However, we know that the studio is working on another brand new RPG title called Avowed. It’s set to be in a fantasy world and that’s about everything we know.

This could be a challenge at Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls franchise, but now that both studios are under the control of Microsoft, it’s hard to say just what this game will like at this point. We’ve only received one teaser for Avowed and it didn’t offer anything substantial about the gameplay, narrative, or the world it’s set in. Still, being a game from Obsidian Entertainment, our expectations have been set pretty high.

#9 Tchia

Developer: Awaceb

Publisher: Awaceb

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Tchia is an upcoming adventure game that puts players in control of a young girl as she explores her home island. There are secrets to be unveiled, NPCs to meet, and a grand journey for players to embark on when this game launches. What makes Tchia a bit unique is a fact that players can transform into over 30 different animals and over a hundred different objects. By transforming into something like a dog, players will be able to dig holes in the ground, or can fly high within the skies like a bird. Right now, the game doesn’t have a launch date attached to the project quite yet, but we’re hopeful that we’ll get a chance to dive into this indie game before 2021 wraps up.

#8 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda

Publisher: Bethesda

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Bethesda might be known best for two franchises, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. However, it was clear that the development team had an interest in bringing out a new IP into the marketplace that would hopefully have as much success and fame as their past video game releases. Starfield is an upcoming science-fiction video game from Bethesda which was said to be a next-generation title and that it would be available before the launch of The Elder Scrolls VI. While the next-generation consoles are available, we’re still left waiting on Bethesda to reveal just what Starfield is about. Likewise, the fact that Microsoft had since purchased ZeniMax Media which comes with Bethesda, we’re not sure what this may mean for the game’s release plans such as if we’ll see this game launch outside of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S or the PC platforms.

#7 Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The Lord of the Rings franchise is a beloved and cherished one. From the iconic novels to the blockbuster cinematic adaptations, it’s hard to no get lost in this high fantasy world. With that said, there are several iconic characters in the series as well one of which is Gollum. Developers Daedalic Entertainment is bringing out a game based around Gollum as they help flesh out even more of his storyline. From what has been said about this game so far, the developers have an assortment of level designs, some of which are more open to allowing players the ability to freely explore and take different pathways to reach their destination. Whereas the gameplay is more tasked with stealth and Gollum’s ability to use his cunning to get out of some sticky situations.

#6 Hazel Sky

Developer: Coffee Addict Studio

Publisher: Another Indie

Platforms: PS4, XBO, NS, PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Hazel Sky is an upcoming indie title that puts players into the role of a young man that’s sent to an abandoned island. It’s a tradition in which he must follow to show his skills as an engineer. While on the island, you must explore the open world and find the necessary parts to build a means of escape safely back home. However, while this is a traditional test for our protagonist, Shane, it’s his destiny in which the story will tell of one young man’s ambition that unravels hidden truths.

#5 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, XSX/S

Release: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

State of Decay is a third-person survival horror video game series that got its start back in 2013. Now we’re gearing up for a third installment although outside of a teaser trailer confirming the game is in the works, we don’t have much more to go off on. Overall, in the game series, players are tossed into an open world environment during a zombie apocalypse. From there, players must scavenge for items and build strongholds. The teaser trailer we’ve received so far showcases a snow tundra with mutated animals, but an exact location or what new hostile obstacles we’ll be facing against has yet to be revealed.

#4 Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: Online Only 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Dying Light 2 was unveiled during E3 2018 where we are once again tossed into the zombie apocalyptic world and forced to fight for survival. Players will be in a new city location where factions are at a constant battle to retain control of the area. However, the developers are giving players more freedom as they can choose to go down a variety of pathways though they will all have their own particular consequences.

Just as before, this is an open world game that will allow players to traverse freely. You’ll have to battle the undead if you choose to leave beyond the city walls, but it seems that life inside the walls is not always safe either. Set fifteen years after the events of the original title, Dying Light 2 will still retain the same hostile zombie creatures though they will continue to be lethargic during the day and more aggressive at night.

#3 Fable

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, XSX/S

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

There have been rumors that Microsoft wasn’t going to keep the Fable IP on ice forever. Thankfully for fans, Fable is making a big return with a reboot. Unfortunately, very few details have been released so far at the time of writing this description. Fable has always been about adventure, making choices, and exploring the open world. With this being a reboot, we don’t know if we will experience a familiar narrative or if there will be any locations and characters making a return. What we do know is that the title is being developed by Playground Games.

If you’re not familiar with the name, Playground Games is a studio that is responsible for the Forza Horizon franchise. As a result, this is quite a different project for the studio to handle. While it’s clear that the development studio can craft up some beautiful landscapes for the Forza Horizon games, we’re uncertain just how well the team can pull off an action RPG especially one that has a big following.

#2 Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Luna

Release: February 18, 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Far Cry franchise will soon get its sixth mainline installment. This time around players are tossed into the fictional Caribbean island called Yara. Just like most of the games, there is a big tyrannical reign with a resistance group attempting to overthrow the leaders. In this game, the main antagonist is El Presidente Anton Catillo, a dictator who is raising his son Diego to show how he must use a heavy hand to keep the island inline. Meanwhile, players will be taking the role of Dani Rojas, a guerrilla soldier who is fighting to take control of the nation and restore a peaceful order.

Far Cry is known for having a large open world with plenty of firefight battles scattered across the area. With players helping NPCs in need or progressing through the storyline, this game will ultimately force players into making a trek across the map either by foot or through a variety of vehicles. It’s already been unveiled that Far Cry 6 will feature the largest playground map to date. While we haven’t seen just what is accessible to players in terms of traversing, there’s bound to be a slew of vehicles being incorporated into the game. Likewise, we’re sure that there is enough content scattered around the map to reward players in exploring outside of campaign missions.

#1 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Easily one of the more popular exclusives on the PlayStation 4 console was Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn. This was an action RPG that throws players into the distant future where mankind has fallen. Nature has taken over and large mechanical beasts roam the land, forcing what’s left of humanity to resort into small tribal villages. Not much is known about the world of metal and as a result, seeking the old city structures has been considered taboo. Meanwhile, in the first game players take the role of a young woman named Aloy who was banished from her tribe as a baby. Grown-up, Aloy is working to piece together where she came from and why the tribe would even banish an innocent baby.

Now it looks like we are getting a sequel in 2021 called Horizon Forbidden West. Players will once again take the role of Aloy who discovers a new infection plague that is spreading across the land. In hopes of fixing things, Aloy is forced into traveling to the Pacific Coast to find the plague’s source. However, along the way she will encounter some new mechanical beasts along with other hostile factions.