10 Best PlayStation Vita Exclusives To Play In 2021

The PlayStation Vita could have been a fantastic handheld but at the time of its launch, Sony had an uphill battle when it came to fighting against the Nintendo 3DS and mobile devices like smartphones. Despite this, there are still plenty of great video game titles on the system.

These games are fantastic and well-worth purchasing for the PlayStation Vita if you decide to pick one up and a few video game titles on the cheap. While there was a bit of a scare from Sony taking down the PlayStation digital marketplace for some older platforms, it looks like the PS Vita won’t be one of them. As a result, you can get these games still today. We’re sticking with exclusives as well so these are the games that are currently only available on the PS Vita and are worth playing in 2021.

#10 Little Deviants

Little Deviants is a collection of minigames that are wrapped around a storyline. In the game, players are attempting to rebuild a spaceship that was destroyed but in order to do so, they’ll need to compete in various challenges. It’s a lighthearted game suitable for a young audience with the controls mainly dealing with all the alternative input capabilities rather than the physical buttons. Players will shift the handheld around for motion controls, tap the display, or even using the rear multitouch touchpad on the read of each PlayStation Vita’s device.

#9 Unit 13

What marks as the last video game developed by Zipper Interactive before the studio had closed down, Unit 13 is a great PlayStation Vita title. Zipper Interactive is best known for their Socom franchise and as a result, this title shares a number of similarities. For instance, this game is a third-person tactical shooter where players are out dealing with global terror networks.

Unit 13 is also supported with online multiplayer where players can work together or against in various game modes. It’s also worth noting that game missions feature a mode known as Dynamic which can alter the objectives and locations of various items or enemies giving the game plenty of replay value. Unfortunately, with Zipper Interactive now defunct and the PlayStation Vita on its last legs, a sequel is on the platform is not likely.

#8 Freedom wars

Freedom Wars is an action RPG title that was released back in 2014 and was also a massive video game hit within Japan. The game is based around Japan where overpopulation has increased an incentive for placing citizens in jail. However, the jail sentences are extreme with criminals with random offenses getting over a million years behind locked bars. With that said, the world is in constant attack from these giant monsters where criminals are tasked with taking them down. The more you take down will result in years being wiped clean from your sentence thus giving you a fighting chance at regaining your freedom. It’s currently only available on the PlayStation Vita as well.

#7 Soul Sacrifice

While the PlayStation Vita essentially went by as a hidden gem console, there is a number of great video game titles from its catalog that gamers may not be familiar with. Take, for example, Soul Sacrifice, a third-person action RPG title that pins players against monsters. In this game, players find themselves being an innocent bystander that is set to be a human sacrifice for a dark sorcerer. Luckily for you, a magical book transports you into a different dimension, one that puts our ordinary Joe into the shoes of past fallen heroes who fought monsters.

It’s through this journey that our protagonist can learn everything needed to fight against the evil sorcerer. This fighting title does have one interesting aspect that may make it a bit unique and that’s the sacrifice ability. There’s a big focus on sacrifices in this game where players can earn or make upgrades depending on their actions on sacrificing or showing mercy to allies along with enemies.

With that said, if players are on the losing side, they can sacrifice a part of their body in order to deliver a devastating attack. However, doing so will have an effect on your gameplay. For example, if players sacrifice their eyes then their view in-game would become narrower.

#6 Killzone Mercenary

Killzone may not have too many new installments out into the market lately but there is one title that’s well worth playing on the PlayStation Vita. The game is called Killzone: Mercenary where players will go through different locations and deal with important key events of the Killzone franchise. Much as the name suggests, players will be stepping the role of a mercenary named Arran Danner who was hired by the ISA. Because the game goes through several moments of Killzone, Killzone: Liberation and Killzone 2 while being set mainly between Killzone 2 and Killzone 3, players who had enjoyed the original titles will will find this game to a must-play. While Killzone: Mercenary does feature a full campaign to enjoy, players will receive a number of different multiplayer game modes to enjoy which range from deathmatches and to the franchise’s warzone.

#5 Wipeout 2048

The Wipeout franchise in a whole has been iconic and a great seller for the PlayStation brand. Getting its start back in 1995 for the original PlayStation, PC and Sega Saturn, this series continues to see new life over the years. One of those later installments came out in 2012 known as Wipeout 2048. Set in the year 2048, the game remains mostly the same with players taking control of anti-gravity ships at intense speeds, similar to the F-Zero franchise.

As mentioned, the game takes place in 2048 and as a result, the title is the first within the Wipeout timeline. This means that the dedicated race tracks that are normally used for these vehicles have not been established resulting in races being set through large cities. Overall, the game was well received and it’s the last video game title worked on under Sony Studio Liverpool, who had their hands on the Wipeout franchise since 2002 with the release of Wipeout Fusion. Currently, this is the last new game from the series, though players can find a Wipeout Omega Collection which is a remaster of both Wipeout HD and Wipeout 2048 for the PlayStation 4.

#4 Uncharted Golden Abyss

The Uncharted franchise is well-known and popular for the Sony platforms. While most would be familiar with the four original titles along with the Uncharted: The Lost Legacy exclusive to the PlayStation 4, it’s likely most gamers overlook Uncharted: Golden Abyss along with the platform it released on, the PlayStation Vita.

While this obviously doesn’t follow after the main four installments of the game, especially since it released prior to Uncharted 4, Golden Abyss instead acts as a prequel to the first video game installment. Players will be taking on the role of Nathan Drake but on a grand adventure as he searches for the lost city of Quivira.

Despite not being developed directly under Naughty Dog, Uncharted: Golden Abyss released with favorable reviews. This is one title you don’t want to pass up if you own the PlayStation Vita and luckily because it’s set before the events of the first Uncharted video game, you can freely enjoy this title without the prerequisites of playing previous video games.

#3 Tearaway

Tearaway may be best known for the PlayStation 4 expanded remake known as Tearaway Unfolded. However, the original title got its start back in 2013 for the PlayStation Vita. The development team known as Media Molecule is known for delivering kid-friendly and colorful video game titles such as their best-known work, LittleBigPlanet.

Within Tearaway, players are introduced into a makeshift paper world where players take the role of either a male or female character who must deliver messages around the world. While the PlayStation 4 version expands on this game making it more of the ideal title to pick up between the two, Tearaway on the PlayStation Vita makes up for this by delivering more of the gameplay mechanics unique to the handheld system. For instance, players can use the back panel to interact with the in-game world along with using the touchscreen display for various game mechanics such as cutting paper.

#2 LittleBigPlanet Vita

The LittleBigPlanet franchise is well known for the PlayStation brand since it first released on the PlayStation 3. Players control cartoonish characters as the attempt to solve various puzzles in a lighthearted platformer adventure. This franchise has a number of installments available and it’s a great family friendly title. While not all of the video game titles are available on the PlayStation Vita, there is one installment which acts very much the same as the previous releases.

Developers also worked on various aspects that center on the PlayStation Vita’s hardware such as using the touchscreen to directly interact with the game’s environment. One of the other aspects that will keep players enjoying the game is the content creation tools available where players can create custom maps and share it with others online.

#1 Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines

Acting as a sequel to Ore no Shikabane o Koete Yuke comes Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines. This video game was first shown off at 2011 but it wouldn’t find its release until in 2015 for western markets. Much of the game acts as a homage to the 1999 PlayStation title but developers opted to jump towards a 3D element with the game, but if you’re wary of picking up the game simply because it’s a sequel then we can put those concerns to rest. Players will find that the game is set over a hundred years after the events of Ore no Shikabane o Koete Yuke and it doesn’t have any direct connections in terms of the game’s narrative. Players will instead find that their protagonist is on a grand quest to defeat a demon.

Bonus

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 4 Golden is a must-own video game title on the PlayStation Vita. Essentially this is Persona 4 which released on the PlayStation 2, however, the PlayStation Vita is an enhanced version. With this edition of the game, players will receive a number of new features outside of a visual upgrade. Outside of the standard narrative campaign, Persona 4 Golden adds two new social links that can add new story content. Likewise, players will find that the Golden edition of the game will include new difficulty levels, music tracks, additional voice-over dialogue, animated cutscenes, brand new areas, costumes and more. The reason this is a bonus game and not on the main list is because in 2020 Persona 4 Golden was released on the PC platform, but prior to 2020’s PC release, this was the one game that everyone was recommending for the PlayStation Vita platform.