Top 39 PlayStation 4 Exploration Games

Some video game developers really spend their time crafting the game world. There are so many titles out there in the market that is filled with extra visual goodies to discover as you explore. From open-world titles that toss the players into an oddity location along with the classic adventure style games, exploring your surroundings just comes naturally.

In this video game list, we’re going to showcase some of our favorite titles that left us spending plenty of time looking around the in-game world rather than pushing to progress the narrative along. To establish some guidelines, this list will only contain titles that are readily available today on the PlayStation 4. Likewise, this is not ranked in any particular order.

#39 Lies of P

Platform: PC September 18, 2023

Release Date: PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S September 19, 2023

When you look at a game like Lies of P, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the aesthetic and the Soulslike combat. But there are other elements to consider. For example, the city of Krat is full of dark conspiracies and people who need help. It’ll be your job to unravel everything that’s going on in this place and attempt to provide “comfort” to those in need.

But therein lies the twist. Will you tell the truth and give them the honesty they desperately deserve? Or will you tell a lie and see if that makes things better?

It’s your choice what you do. Jump in and see what awaits!

#38 Dredge

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: March 30, 2023

There are fewer thrills when you’re out on a boat than taking to the high seas and exploring all that’s out there. That will be one of your many jobs when you play the game, Dredge.

The places you’ll be exploring are a set of islands with plenty of fish and plenty of dangers. Yet, you’re drawn to this place by a mysterious force and are asked to explore the truth alongside the islands.

You’ll also be exploring the waters below because while there are plenty of fish to catch, there are also plenty of…bigger fish…waiting for you below.

So don’t think for a second you’re the alpha on these waters. If you do? Well, you’re going to need a bigger boat.

#37 HUMANITY

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release Date: May 16, 2023

In puzzle games, exploration isn’t always the main focus. But when it comes to a game like Humanity, it’s a natural part of the process, considering what you’re doing.

So what are you doing? Simply put, you’re a dog who must lead humanity to where they need to be. But that isn’t easy when you look at the large masses of people you have to guide and the many ways the levels try to trip you up.

Even if you make it through the 90 in-game levels, you still have a problem. Specifically, you can create levels and throw tests at both yourself and other players! So in a way, your work is never done.

#36 Hogwarts Legacy

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S – February 10, 2023

Release Date: (PS4 Xbox One – May 05, 2023) (Switch – July 25, 2023)

When you read the books or watched the movies featuring Harry Potter and his friends, your greatest desire was likely wanting to be in that world and see all it has to offer. The good news is that Hogwarts Legacy gives you that desire in spades. You’ll transfer to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be able to explore the grounds therein. You can wander the castle and seek out its many hidden rooms. Then you can head to the grounds, fly on hippogriffs, or delve into the Forbidden Forest! You can even go to Hogsmeade and have unique adventures there! So jump in and wander to your hearts’ content!

#35 The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Welcome to a world that is exactly what you’re thinking, and isn’t what you’re thinking at all. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is the remaster of the original hit game. You will play as Stanley, who find out one work day that his co-workers are gone.

You must now go and explore your workplace and figure out the truth about what is going on. If you can figure it out at all, that is.

To those who have played it before, you’ll find plenty more to see and experience. Then, for those who aren’t familiar with this game, you’ll find an experience worth playing.

Just remember, the end is never the end.

#34 Stray

Stray is the science-fiction game that you didn’t know you needed to play, and possibly the most unusual one around. Set in a futuristic secret city hidden beneath a ruined city, a stray cat finds itself trapped in a world that is completely foreign. The aesthetics of this city were supposedly influence by Kowloon Walled City, an ungoverned and densely populated Chinese enclave in British ruled Hong Kong. Not only is the setting incredibly futuristic, it still harbors the grime and dirt of a super city from our very own Earth – calling this the perfect playground for an adventurous stray cat would be an understatement.

#33 Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure game where you play the role of Jin Sakai who is the only member of Clain Sakai. It is an incredible feat from developer Sucker Punch, who is also responsible for titles like InFamous and Sly Cooper and it shows in its story. In fact, the game has been adapted for a movie in development by Sony as well. You can also play with your friends in a multiplayer expansion called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends where players assume the role of one of four classes and play through two-player story missions or four-player wave missions. All of those can also be played solo but it’s way more fun with friends.

#32 Returnal

Returnal is a third-person shooter that takes place in a psychological horror landscape. The main character, Selene, is trapped on an alien planet in a time loop where she witnesses her own death over and over only to e resurrected again. She must fight the alien lifeforms that she encounters to find out what is happening to her and how to escape it. The narrative is incredibly well written and the ending of the game will depend on certain actions that you take throughout the story. A new update that was released also allows players to play online together and complete the story in co-op.

#31 Subnautica Below Zero

Subnautica differs from all the others on this list because it takes place primarily underwater in an open-world environment. You play as a scientist who is tasked with surviving and completing different missions in order to explore the world and advance the plot. Right off the bat, you will be asked to choose a difficulty mode which will either enable or disable different aspects of the game according to your preference. You’ll need to watch out for things like health, hunger, and thirst, and even more so the temperature gauge so that you don’t develop hypothermia. The game is completely single-player but offers an impactful story that will make you want to go back and try out the different difficulty modes.

#30 Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West breaks the mold for action-adventure games with the character of Aloy. It takes place in a point so far off in the future that humans have essentially regressed to their neanderthal ways, going back to hunting and fishing with spears. The world has an influx of technology with even some of the wildlife and animals essentially being robots in their own right but the gameplay is focused on manual weapons and attacks. Despite this, Aloy also has the ability to ‘hack’ into these animals in order to use them for her own gain (riding them) or to take down immense enemies. The narrative is incredibly well written and the performance given by Ashly Burch in both games is absolutely worth experiencing.

#29 Days Gone

When Days Gone came out, I remember there being a lot of discussions about the fact that it looked as though it would be as emotionally telling as other zombie titles like The Last of Us. Again, the game doesn’t like to refer to the enemies as zombies but it follows a similar premise of an open-world concept where the players needs to fight off the enemy zombies in order to survive. The different between this game and others on this list is that the Freakers in this game can chase you in hordes by the hundreds which can make traversing the open world seem that much more terrifying. You will quite literally need to take advantage of environment choke points to avoid being overwhelmed by all of the Freakers that you’re going to be encountering.

#28 Resident Evil Village

When Resident Evil Village came out, everyone was obsessed over the direction that the Resident Evil series was taking… not over the unusually tall vampire lady that completely took over all promotional material for the game. You play as Ethan Winters who has been mysteriously kidnapped by Chris Redfield and taken to a remote European country to search for his young daughter. The gameplay follows that of classic Resident Evil games like Resident Evil 4 and 3 but manages to bring a new sense of style in bringing in the first-person perspective from the previous entry. There’s even an online multiplayer mode that will be available later this year that will allow for up to six players to be online together.

#27 Far Cry 6

Much in the same vein as Far Cry 6, the developers upped the ante in created a deranged antagonist. The story follows the fictional Caribbean island of Yara which is ruled by a dictator named Anton Castillo. You take on the role of guerrilla fighter Dani Rojas who is trying to take down Castillo and his regime through revolutionary means. Much of the game takes special nods from the Cuban Revolution of the mid-20th century which is prevalent throughout its entirety. Similar to Far Cry 5, you can also recruit and tame animals for use in battle as well as enlist recruits to help your cause. You can also expect the same open world as well as a wide variety of vehicles to help you traverse it.

#26 Elden Ring

Another contender for game of the year, Elden Ring is the joint collaborative effort of George R. R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki. It takes what everyone loves about previous souls-like games and turns it on its head in this dark and surreal game. You have the option to play with your friends in a kind of drop-in co-op that requires certain prerequisites beforehand but allows you to beat bosses with your friends. It’s been one of the titles that everyone has been talking about since release and it would only be a treat for yourself if you decide to pick it up with your friends and summon them in-game to try and survive together.

#25 Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is the latest installment to the Fallout franchise though it’s quite a bit different in comparison to past main video game releases. Bethesda has developed Fallout 76 to be an online multiplayer title that takes place before previous Fallout games.

Within the game, players take on a member from Vault 76 where their goal is to help rebuild the wasteland when the vault opens twenty-five years after the nuclear war. While this is still an action RPG, the gameplay is centered on building up and maintaining settlements.

For instance, when players have managed to build up a base, they will have to defend it from the mutated monsters both old and new along with other hostile players. Now this game does come with some pretty unfavorable reviews but this is still an early online video game release and being Bethesda we imagine that this game would be tweaked quite a bit. Because the game doesn’t have a standard campaign to go through, players will have to make sense of the world simply by exploring. You’ll be forced to hunt down resources, items and gear. Likewise, the Wasteland as you know from previous installments is not always safe which means fighting back against a slew of monsters and enemy npcs, not to mention the occasional player you’ll come across during your escapades.

#24 Just Cause 3

Just Cause 3 is the third game in the long-running Just Cause series of third-person action games. Offering a vast open world setting on a fictional Mediterranean island known as Medici, series protagonist Rico Rodriguez returns, this time to oust a dictator named General Di Ravello from power.

The game’s map size is similar to that of Just Cause 2, offering 400 square miles of content–but with increased verticality. This game installment also marks as not only the biggest but most over-the-top entry to date.

#23 Firewatch

Firewatch is the debut title for development studio’s Campo Santo. Within the game, players take on the role of a forest fire lookout named Henry. Set back in 1989, Henry’s only form of communication is through a walkie-talkie to another nearby forest fire lookout named Delilah.

Overall, Henry is tasked with maintaining the safety of the forest and preventing forest fires if possible. However, there seems to be something more going out in the woods leading to potential sabotage. During this narrative adventure title players will discover the reason behind Henry taking a job that essentially secludes him from the outside world.

#22 Dying Light

Dying Light was created under Techland, who was also the developers behind Dead Island and as such, there are some clear similarities between the two. However, between the two video game titles, Dying Light certainly carries a more mature tone and bleak world.

The video game follows an agent named Kyle Crane who is tasked with infiltrating a quarantine zone city of Harran which has become infested with a virus turning civilians into ruthless zombies. Interestingly enough, there’s a twist on the day and night cycle in Dying Light. During the day, the zombies are more lethargic and easier to deal with, though once the sun set’s they become more aggressive and harder to escape.

Developers have also tossed in some parkour elements within the game allowing players to easily traverse the city and its obstacles when fleeing the undead hordes. Combat as well has been changed from the melee focus from what we seen within Dead Island to gunplay, giving players an action-adventure experience.

#21 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Following after the events of Shadow of Mordor, Middle-earth: Shadow of War will continue to showcase our main protagonist Talion as he forged a new Ring of Power. However, conflict may arise between Talion and his infused spirit of elf lord Celebrimbor when it comes to their end goals.

Outside of the narrative, most of the gameplay mechanics you’ve become acquainted with in the first installment makes a return as you take down orcs and travel across the open lands completing quests and slaying orcs.

#20 The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The development team known as The Astronauts, currently only has one title out, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. This an adventure game that follows Paul Prospero who is a paranormal investigator that received a fan letter from a young boy named Ethan Carter.

Inspired by the letter, Paul ventures out into Ethan’s hometown only to learn that something tragic had happened. Now players are left to solve the mystery and find out where Ethan is and the events that occurred prior to his arrival.

#19 Far Cry 5

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Within the narrative, Far Cry 5 pins players against Joseph Seed, a leader of a cult who has forced his way into controlling Hope County. As more innocent civilians become trapped and forced into submission under Joseph Seed’s rule, only a handful of resistance stands in his way.

Just as before, players can expect the title to deliver as a first-person shooter in an open world environment which can be explored either on foot or through vehicles. However, the campaign can be experienced both as a single player narrative or through cooperative multiplayer. There’s plenty of land to explore, NPCs to meet and a hostile locations to discover. We also highly recommend checking out Far Cry New Dawn if you enjoy this particular title. However, don’t jump into New Dawn until after Far Cry 5 as its a continuation of sorts after Far Cry 5.

#18 Hitman 2

If you enjoyed the Hitman video game release back in 2016 then you won’t want to miss out on its sequel. Hitman 2 will continue on with the narrative journey left off in the previous installment. Players will once again step into the role of Agent 47 where he will be taking on contracts and killing off the designated targets. However, the overall goal in Agent 47’s mind is taking out the Shadow Client from the previous video game storyline.

There is also another change up from the past title and that this time around players will not have to deal with an episodic release. Unlike Hitman, Hitman 2 will have a more standard video game launch with the entire game being available right from its release. However, the game will still be supported post-release as developers IO Interactive will be delivering DLC expansions.

Gameplay will still be the same where Agent 47 will have to blend into his environment in order to stealthily take down his target.

#17 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed latest installment is known as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The video game is set in 431 BCE where players will have the choice of being a mercenary that fights for Athens and the Delian League or the Peloponnesian League led by Sparta. Either way, players will be a descendant of Spartan King Leonidas I during the Peloponnesian War.

Much like the previous Assassin’s Creed installments, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will feature a modern day protagonist as well. Ubisoft will be reintroducing players to Layla Hassan who was present during Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Developers over at Ubisoft seems to also be working more on an RPG progressive system in this upcoming title which ranges from dialogue choices to a skill tree that can help in aspects such as stealth and combat. Likewise we will see dialogue options which can alter the story narrative and gameplay.

#16 Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV is an action role-playing video game and the fifteenth main installment to the Final Fantasy franchise. Overall the story of Final Fantasy XV will center between two empires that have declared war, Lucis and Nifheim, though after Nifheim successfully captures the kingdom’s crystal of Lucis, a group of friend’s sets out to regain it.

Players take control of Noctis, prince of Lucis, who teams up with his fellow friends in a grand journey against a massive empire force. The game is also set in an open world environment with available quests and collectibles to gather.

#15 Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed: Origins is the latest installment within the Assassin’s Creed series. Players are taken to the end of the Ptolemaic period in Egypt as they witness the origins of the long driven conflict between the Brotherhood of Assassins and the Templar Order. Being an Assassin’s Creed game, you can expect a heavy emphasis on stealth with Origins being more opened world to explore during your game progression.

This is also one of the more highly regarded Assassin’s Creed installments for the franchise. Likewise, because the game sets up the story between the Assassin’s and Templar Order you won’t have to play any of the past installments to really enjoy the game.

#14 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition

Skyrim is the fifth game in Bethesda’s ever popular series of role-playing games, The Elder Scrolls. Like its predecessors, Skyrim takes place in an open environment which is full of exploration, wonder and a whole slew of quests. You can easily spend countless hours within this fantasy world and we’d honestly be surprised to find a gamer who has yet to experience this journey. If you have yet to do so, pick up The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition as it comes with past DLC and begin to weave your very own tale.

#13 Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2, much like the first installment of the Watch Dogs franchise, is set in an open-world environment. Players take on the role of Marcus Holloway, a hacker that is affiliated with the infamous hacking group DedSec.

Set in San Francisco, the city starts to roll out the Central Operating System, otherwise known as ctOS, which allows everyone and everything to be connected. After Marcus Hollow is framed for a crime and ctOS recognizing him as a suspect, Marcus opts to work with DedSec to take down the system while also freeing innocent citizens of being ruled by the privacy invading city security system.

#12 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

After the release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, there was a year-long gap before we were going to receive the next installment. That has finally ended as the latest installment takes us to the Viking age. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows a Viking expansion that is having to deal with several enemy forces. Mileage may vary for some on this installment as these latest Assassin’s Creed games have either had fans loving or despising them. Overall, the game feels a lot like the past two installments to the Assassin’s Creed franchise so that means more action melee combat and heavy exploration.

There is a wide-open land to explore on horseback and the game does reward players for making the effort. You can stumble upon some NPCs or in-game items. In fact, the items are a bit more scarce so finding a new item usually is a pretty rewarding feeling. Furthermore, some regions may be a bit OP for players right away so leveling up may be ideal before you really take on the next landmass region. It’s worth pointing out that while exploring you will want to seek out vantage points as they will be useful when you want to fast travel from different areas of the map.

#11 Death Stranding

After the public split between Hideo Kojima and Konami happened, there were fans all over the world eagerly waiting to see what Kojima would do next. The famed developer has always taken a liking towards cinema so there were plenty of fans assuming that his exit from Konami might have been his exit from video game development in general. Instead of video games being developed by Kojima, we might be going to see films created by the creative industry veteran. However, what we got instead was the announcement of his own video game development studio called Kojima Productions. In a true Kojima fashion, his first game was going to be cryptic with plenty of teasers leaving players guessing as to what this next project would be about.

We, of course, now have this debut title which is Death Stranding. It’s a game that follows a man that has to deliver goods to different parts of the world. However, because of the supernatural event that left most of humanity spread across massive terrains, players are mainly preparing for large treks. This means making sure your packages are secure and finding an appropriate pathway to lead you around dangerous obstacles and enemies. There’s also a bit of content scattered across this game world which prompts players to take a bit of time and explore their surroundings. You may find some really incredible landscapes, places, and cargo that will make it all the more rewarding spending a bit more time wandering about rather than heading to your next destination.

#10 Fallout 4

If you’re a fan of the Fallout franchise then it’s likely you’ve already picked up the latest release. However, if you’re completely new to the series, Fallout 4 still marks as a great first entry. Set during the events of a nuclear war, players manage to escape annihilation by being secured safely inside a protective vault. Players are then awoken hundreds of years later to a world that is nothing more than decay.

Each installment to the Fallout franchise manages to bring out an incredible wasteland to explore and Fallout 4 is no exception to that trend. You’ll come across old ruins, new structures, and a fleshed out cast of characters to meet along your journey.

#9 What Remains of Edith Finch

What Remains of Edith Finch is a title from developers Giant Sparrow, the team behind The Unfinished Swan. Overall, the video game follows Edith Finch as he begins to explore a colossal house owned by her family. As she learns more of her family history, she begins to discover what happened to each member during their last day alive. It’s up to you as fit together the puzzle pieces which will reveal this family history.

#8 Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata is a sequel to the 2010 video game release known as Nier, a spin-off title from the Drakengard series. Overall, the story is set within a proxy war between machines developed by alien invaders and the last surviving members of humanity.

Through the game progression we’ll learn more about our protagonist android who is tasked into saving a world for the human race. Still not persuaded on picking up Nier: Automata? Take a look of our detailed breakdown of the game within with our Before You Buy series upload right up above.

#7 Dragon Age: Inquisition

The third major installment to the Dragon Age franchise, Dragon Age: Inquisition is an action role-playing video game where players take on the role of an Inquisitor who is on a grand journey to deal with the civil unrest in the continent of Thedas.

While developers have set the game to be on the same continent of the past two installments, exploration for Dragon Age: Inquisition is rather massive in comparison. For instance, it’s been noted that the game features a map that is already five times larger than the setting of the first installment of the series. With all that said, you’ll want to set aside some time to really dive into the video game.

#6 Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn marks as the first IP developed by Guerrilla Games since their release of Killzone in 2004. This is an action role-playing video game title that is set a thousand years into the future.

Mankind has mysteriously fallen with cities only a shell of a once thriving society. Now only small tribal groups remain with giant mechanical beasts roam the world openly. The plot will revolve around a female hunter named Aloy who sets out on a journey to explore the open world, meet with other tribes, and potentially learn of the reason she was banished from the tribe when she was just a baby.

#5 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Fans of western RPGs will no doubt have played at least one of the Witcher games. This series of Polish games based on the works of Andrzej Sapkowski has gained a lot of fans over the years, mainly thanks to its complex world, stories, incredible graphics and deep gameplay systems.

The third and final installment in the series sees a much older Geralt of Rivia – one of the titular Witchers – as he deals with the invasion of the Northern Kingdom by the Nilfgaard Empire and the otherworldly threat of the Wild Hunt. Offering a massive open world, hours upon hours of story content and sidequests, tons of NPCS to interact with and monsters to hunt, this title will keep you busy for quite some time.

#4 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Taking place after the events of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, players can enjoy the last installment of the beloved franchise in which was directed under Hideo Kojima. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain follows Snake as he goes through a new mission that takes him to a Soviet-occupied Afghanistan territory.

During the journey, Snake seeks his revenge on those who destroyed his forces during the ending of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, however, to do so, Snake will be exploring an open world environment. For fans of the franchise, this latest installment is seen to be a bit different in terms of the gameplay with this time around, developers allow the players a little more freedom when it comes to how they can complete an objective.

#3 Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is by and large one of the biggest open world titles ever developed and it really fleshes out the city of Los Santos. Players take control of three protagonists this time around with narratives dealing with old kept secrets and new beginnings. Outside of the cast of characters featured within the main campaign, Los Santos acts as the setting for the online component known as Grand Theft Auto Online.

Online, gamers can face against each other in a wide variety of game modes, join together and complete missions or even decide to wreak havoc while fleeing the police. Years after its initial release, Grand Theft Auto V continues to be a popular video game to play. Especially due to the large map full of city life to desert land and lush fields.

#2 Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games has crafted up a number of incredible pieces of work. Their beloved long-running series Grand Theft Auto, the single IP release of Bully, and of course their old western series, Red Dead Redemption just to name a few. Red Dead Redemption has a massive following and gamers all over the world have been waiting for a new installment.

Within Red Dead Redemption 2 players take the role of Arthur Morgan who finds himself on the run from the law with his fellow members of the Van der Linde gang. Outside of being another western adventure full of gun battles and forming your protagonist as a law abiding citizen or morally corrupt outlaw, the game also sets players on a massive open world. This open world environment will also feature a variety of landscapes, wildlife and interesting characters.

#1 Resident Evil 2

Capcom has been an iconic video game development studio over the years and its brought out some incredible IPs. One of which was Resident Evil, a title we definitely feature heavily here on this list and as iconic as this series is, there was no surprise when the development team decided to handle remakes. Unfortunately for gamers, most of the remakes were spent on the original title and while that’s not a bad thing, for fans of the series, there have been plenty of vocal pleas for developers to bring out a remake of its sequel, Resident Evil 2. Well, it took a few years but Capcom did just that and delivered gamers a remake of Resident Evil 2 for current generation platforms. This remake does exactly what Capcom did with the original installment.

Resident Evil 2 the remake brought in an overhaul to the visuals which made the game look fresh and defined. However, there were some changes to the game overall such as the game mechanics such as removing the tank controls that were standard years ago to a more acceptable third-person mechanics found in today’s latest releases. Likewise, there was a change to the camera system as players won’t be dealing with a fixed camera perspective. Instead, the development team decided to bring in the camera and feature it over-the-shoulder, bringing the player closer into the action. Luckily, the game wasn’t altered in terms of the story. Players will still take control of both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield as they attempt to escape the undead filled Raccoon City.

Again, this is a remake of an old school survival horror title. As a result, you can expect the same gameplay. You’re dealing with several hostile enemies and few resources which means you need to make some tough choices on whether an item is expendable. Likewise, you’re going to do a lot of exploring in search for clues and items. Referring to a map will be useful, but with puzzles, going around areas in search of how to progress an area is a large part of the game.