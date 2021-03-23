Addicting Offline Co-op Games For PC You’ll Want To Play

Gaming is sometimes best enjoyed with a friend or two. There’s a number of great video game titles to have launched which offers cooperative gameplay. If you’re in the market for a new title to enjoy with a friend then take a look at our favorite picks down below.

Make sure to check back often as we’ll continue to update this list with new titles that we feel make for some great offline co-op gameplay on the PC platform.

#20 Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: December 9, 2014

The sequel to Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris offers a new action-adventure for a group of friends to go through. This title plays out similar to its predecessor which is a non-linear arcade style action-adventure where Lara Croft, Carter, Isis, and Horus who are set off to defeat an evil deity known as Set.

Played in an isometric camera view, up to four players can join in to go through the narrative campaign which involves combat and puzzle solving. 2021 marks the 25th anniversary for the legendary Tomb Raider franchise so what better way to celebrate than going through this co-op adventure?

#19 Battleblock Theater

Developer: The Behemoth, Big Timber Studio

Publisher: Microsoft Studios, The Behemoth

Platforms: Xbox 360, PC

Release: May 15, 2014

From the creators of Alien Hominid and Castle Crashers comes Battlebock Theater. For those of you who are looking for a more humorous title to pick up then, we’d have to suggest Battleblock Theater, which is a competitive fighting-based video game title. The story picks up on a cruise ship known as S.S. Friendship that becomes shipwrecked from a heavy storm.

Upon waking up from the wreck, our protagonist finds that cat overlords have imprisoned the entire crew of the S.S. Friendship and has pinned them against each other in a fight to the death, all for their amusement. Upon progressing through the game, players are given additional characters to control and fight with.

#18 Left 4 Dead 2

Developer: Valve

Publisher: Valve

Platforms: PC, Xbox 360

Release: November 17, 2009

Left 4 Dead 2 might have launched back in 2009 but it’s still a highly popular video game today. This title has players taking the role of survivors attempting to escape from an area after the zombie apocalypse hits. With each level filled with different types of zombies, players are working together in a team to gun down these hostile enemies, complete objectives, and aid each other when they a downed. So much love has been put into this game not only from the developers but fans as well. If you’re on the PC platform, then you’ll have a ton of mod support available with custom maps and new content readily available to be implemented into the game.

In fact, it wasn’t long ago that a fan update, which brought in a new map, recovered audio, and weapons, was brought out officially into the game. While this is a title that has lived on for several years, we could see this community of players moving on to the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise which is called Back 4 Blood. The upcoming game is being developed by the original team that brought out Left 4 Dead and you can expect quite a few enhancements to the gameplay over Left 4 Dead such as more varied enemy types, a deeper narrative storyline, and larger levels.

#17 Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Developer: Steel Crate Games

Publisher: Steel Crate Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, NS, XBO

Release: October 8, 2015

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a fantastic party game that will require at least two players to join in. The game supports both keyboard and mouse along with gamepads, but arguably the best way to enjoy the game is with a virtual reality headset.

Within the game, one player will have control of a bomb and must seek the help from their teammates to decipher codes. If you decipher all the codes and finish the puzzles all while being under the time limit, the bomb will be defused saving everyone.

#16 Team Sonic Racing

Developer: Sumo Digital

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PS4, PC, XBO, NS

Release: May 21, 2019

In 2019 we got Team Sonic Racing which only features characters and locations found within the various Sonic the Hedgehog titles. Players will find that the characters featured are broken down into classes that will either emphasize on areas such as speed or power. Likewise, there are over twenty different tracks which again are designed by the different levels found in the main Sonic titles.

An area that you may find of interest with this game is that the developers included a cooperative gameplay mode which puts players into teams. From there they will race alongside each other as they attempt to win races that factor in how well the team actually works together. Instead of having players simply cross the finish line in first, players will have to work together throughout the race such as providing each other power-ups when needed.

#15 A Way Out

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Publisher: EA Originals

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 23, 2018

Gameranx Before You Buy

A Way Out is an action-adventure journey from Hazelight Studios. This will be the second video game to be directed by Josef Fares who you may be familiar with from his previous title, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

This is a unique action-adventure video game as it will require two players with the display being split-screen regardless of playing the video game locally or through online. All-in-all, the narrative is based around two inmates who must survive and escape a prison. Their stories will be told simultaneously and while one character may be in a cutscene, the other will be able to freely move and execute their tasks.

#14 Overcooked

Developer: Ghost Town Games

Publisher: Team17

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: August 2, 2016

Overcooked is a cooking simulator type video game. Developed by Ghost Town Games, players take on the role of a chef who must prepare a variety of meals within the time limit. However, the game is filled with obstacles and hazards forcing players to quickly work together in order to send out the desired meal recipes that come up. It’s an intense and chaotic title that has players scrambling around, throwing dishes and attempting to get out their meals not only on time but in perfect condition.

#13 Overcooked 2

Developer: Ghost Town Games

Publisher: Team17

Platforms: NS, PS4, XBO, PC

Release: August 7, 2018

Speaking over Overcooked, we have the sequel Overcooked 2 which again is a cooking simulator type video game where players take on the role of a chef who must prepare a variety of meals within the time limit. However, the game is filled with obstacles and hazards forcing players to quickly work together in order to send out the desired meal recipes that come up.

The gameplay is very much the same as the first Overcooked installment but just with new themes, costumes and recipes to create. If you’re looking for a fun wacky game to enjoy that features cooperative gameplay and suitable for a younger audience then you won’t go wrong with Overcooked 2.

#12 Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Developer: EA

Publisher: EA

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: February 23, 2016

Playing out similar to its predecessor is Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2. Developed by PopCap Games, Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 is a tower defense third-person shooter where players will go against one another in a variety of game modes.

Speaking of the game modes, all of the previous title’s game modes have returned outside of Taco Bandits with the addition of several new modes with there being over ten to choose from.

In regards to the campaign narrative, Garden Warfare 2 takes place after the events of the first title where Dr. Edgar George Zomboss has reached out to his future self in order to use new technology advances against the Plants.

#11 Helldivers

Developer: Arrowhead Game Studios

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS3, PSV, PC

Release: August 18, 2015

Helldivers is set within the future, a specialized combat unit known as the Helldivers are a team sent out to retrieve technology, fight off enemy alien species, along with conducting any other activity that the government feels is important to mankind freedom.

While the game does feature a single player campaign, the development team focused on making a more enjoyable multiplayer aspect feature. Combat is chaotic as friendly fire does play a factor which will mean players will have to carefully plan out their every move and combat strategy.

#10 Broforce

Developer: Free Lives

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC, PS4, NS

Release: October 15, 2015

Broforce is an explosive four-player co-op platformer follows a group of badasses inspired by action movie heroes such as Bro Hard, Rambro, and Indiana Brones. Players will be clearing out all freedom-hating terrorists as they liberate the innocent civilians. Visually, this game looks like a classic retro title and with so many different characters that have their own unique weapons, it’s a thrill to see just who you unlocked along with how they’ll play. This is one title well worth playing with a group of friends.

#9 Castle Crashers

Developer: The Behemoth

Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios, Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: X360, PS3, PC, XBO

Release: September 26, 2012 (PC)

Castle Crashers is a rather older title on our list. This 2D arcade adventure can give friends countless hours of hack-and-slash gaming fun as players defend their kingdom and save the princess.

Originally released back in 2008 for the Xbox 360, the game can also be found on the PC platform. Gather your friends for an incredible medieval co-op video game that has so far continued to impress gamers a whole console generation after it was first released.

#8 Enter the Gungeon

Developer: Dodge Roll

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: April 5, 2016

Gameranx Before You Buy

Enter the Gungeon can be a punishing adventure to take on. Players will be going through a series of procedural-generated levels as they hunt down loot and face against an array of enemies. While you may find yourself taking quite a few deaths along the journey, the game’s ability to reward players with powerful weaponry will entice you into returning for more.

#7 Sonic Mania

Developer: PagodaWest Games, Headcannon

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: NS, PS4, XBO, PC

Release: August 29, 2017

Gameranx Before You Buy

Sonic the Hedgehog is a staple video game character. Decades have passed and to this day, there are still new Sonic games being pumped out. Sonic Mania is a side-scrolling platformer that fans of the original Sonic the Hedgehog video game will be familiar with as this particular Sonic title will return to the original gameplay and visual art styles. However, gamers can expect new boss fights, expanded levels along with new elements new to the franchise. There’s also a cooperative game mode available where players can go through the game with Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Mighty, and Ray.

#6 Rocket League

Developer: Psyonix

Publisher: Psyonix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: July 7, 2015

It doesn’t take very much to describe Rocket League. The game quickly exploded in popularity when it launched back in 2015 and its popularity still holds strong to this day. Essentially, Rocket League is a soccer title though played with fast vehicles that can launch into the air to either block or knock the ball into a goal post. The game has also gone free to play which means you can jump on right now and enjoy the title.

#5 Towerfall Ascension

Developer: Matt Makes Games

Publisher: Matt Makes Games

Platforms: Android, PS4, PC, PSV, XBO, NS, Ouya

Release: June 25, 2013

TowerFall Ascension is a game made in mind for local multiplayer. Inspired from the video game Combat, TowerFall Ascension is a fast pace and combat fierce title that is based around archery.

Players are tossed into maps where they must fire upon each other while collecting various power-ups throughout the map. With a limited number of arrows, players can only continue the fight by going around the arena and collecting past arrows shot. Again, this particular video game is made with the expectations of multiplayer rather than going into the game by your lonesome.

#4 Cuphead

Developer: StudioMDHR

Publisher: StudioMDHR

Platforms: PC, XBO

Release: September 29, 2017

Gameranx Before You Buy

Cuphead, developed by StudioMDHR Entertainment, is a run and gun platform indie title. Overall, the narrative follows Cuphead and his brother Mugman, as they end up making a terrible bet against the devil. Losing the bet, Cuphead and Mugman are forced to give their souls to the devil, but it seems that our protagonist duo can save themselves if they go out and collect debts.

The devil has a number of souls that are owed to him by other sorrowful cartoon characters. If Cuphead and Mugman can go out and collect all the souls then the devil may just allow them to keep their own souls in return. However, debt collecting is easier said than done, both Cuphead and Mugman will have a difficult road ahead of themselves. This is an old school style of platformer filled with boss battles. In fact, boss battles are more of the focus here as you’ll need to carefully memorize each boss moves in order to time out your own barrage of attacks.

#3 Rayman Legends

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, NS, PS3, PS4, PSV, Wii U, X360, XBO

Release: September 3, 2013

Rayman is back with Rayman Legends. This time around Rayman and his friends discover mysterious paintings that have transported them into a new mythical world. In order to get home, Rayman and his company of fellow compadres must jump, run, and slap their way through each world.

What makes this a particularly fun game for local multiplayer is that Rayman Legends features a four-player co-op. At any point in the game, three other friends can jump into the campaign seamlessly or there’s even a series of different challenge-based modes. To top it off there are plenty of featured Rayman Origins levels with improved visuals.

#2 Divinity: Original Sin 2

Developer: Larian Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: September 14, 2017

Divinity: Original Sin 2 takes place after the first installment. During a time of wars and religious persecution, Bishop Alexandar the Innocent declares all Sorcerers to be criminals. Now a group of four Sorcerers embarks on a journey to defeat the Bishop.

This is an RPG title that players can join together throughout the campaign. However, if you’re already a bit into the campaign and don’t want to start completely over, the secondary player is able to take control of a character in your party.

#1 Portal 2

Developer: Valve Corporation

Publisher: Valve Corporation

Platforms: PC, PS3, X360

Release: April 19, 2011

Portal has been an iconic franchise for a number of years now and even though its sequel Portal 2, released back in 2011 this is still one of the best cooperative video games out there if you enjoy puzzles. Portal 2 is a puzzle type video game where players must figure out a means to overcome obstacles through the use of portals. However, the difficulty really ramps up giving players a real brainteaser. Unfortunately, the first Portal installment doesn’t feature a cooperative game mode and fans are waiting to see if we’ll ever get a Portal 3 so for now this may be one title you’ll want to pace yourself and enjoy with a friend.