Hasbro Drops Teasers For Their The Legend of Zelda Hasbro Pulse Line

This could open a window to Zelda toys beyond reasonable imagination.

Hasbro has dropped a huge teaser for their The Legend of Zelda toys.

The Hasbro Pulse Twitter account shared this message:

The hero’s journey begins tomorrow.

#TheLegendOfZelda

The preview also shares a picture of a toy Master Sword and Hylian Shield.

Hasbro and Nintendo announced their partnership just last week. Many fans assumed that this would just be related to the upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie from Sony Pictures, but this preview sheds more light on their plans.

Hasbro Pulse is a special toyline that’s different from the mass market toys they sell for kids. These are collectible toys, aimed at older players, or at least, players who have the money.

These are different enough from the Jakks Pacific mass market toys that Nintendo could justify having both companies work on the same IP.

This could also open the door for The Legend of Zelda HasLab products, a line that makes dream toys come true. Imagine a full scale Hyrule Castle playset, or gigantic Calamity Ganon and Light Dragon figures.

But that may be expecting too much for now. Let’s wait for what Nintendo and Hasbro reveals tomorrow.