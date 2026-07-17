Hasbro Will Be Making New The Legend Of Zelda Toys

Hasbro is back to making toys, and they’ve picked up a surprise license.

They shared this press release:

Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, today announced a new licensing partnership with Nintendo to create products based on the popular Legend of Zelda franchise.

This multi-year collaboration is set to begin in 2027, starting with the first reveals of three 6″ scale figures at San Diego Comic Con (July 23-26, 2026).

There’s speculation that these toys will be made for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie, but Nintendo also regularly releases games, including the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake coming later this year.

As some fans may remember, Nintendo has a longstanding toy deal with Jakks Pacific. Jakks’ World of Nintendo toyline dates back to 2014.

But Jakks never had an exclusive contract with Nintendo. As early as 2017, Hasbro and Nintendo signed a deal for a Mario-themed version of the Monopoly board game called Monopoly Gamer.

Hasbro’s resources include high quality face and body scanning to turn real life people into toys. This may mean we’re getting highly accurate toys for The Legend of Zelda movie when that movie comes out next year.