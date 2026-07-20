UK Video Game Store GAME Has Fallen To Administration With £16 Million In Debt

We have sad news about the state of brick-and-mortar video game retail stores in the UK.

The Herald Scotland has revealed that UK video game store GAME, registered as Game Retail Limited, has finally fallen into administration.

In plain English, this is the process UK has for resolving companies that have gone bankrupt. While the court assigned administrator is hired to rescue the company, they can also choose to break up the business if it’s necessary.

UK gamers will not be surprised by this news, as GAME’s business decline started all the way back in July 2016. It’s somewhat miraculous the company stuck around this long, but of its £16 million outstanding debt, creditors may not be able to retrieve £12 million.

Clearly, GAME’s troubles had been going on for so long that this would have happened even if Sony didn’t announce they would stop making physical games. Taken together, both incidents paint a murky picture for the future of game consoles in the UK.