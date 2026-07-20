Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

UK Video Game Store GAME Has Fallen To Administration With £16 Million In Debt

by

The video game console business in UK is in big trouble.

We have sad news about the state of brick-and-mortar video game retail stores in the UK.

The Herald Scotland has revealed that UK video game store GAME, registered as Game Retail Limited, has finally fallen into administration.

In plain English, this is the process UK has for resolving companies that have gone bankrupt. While the court assigned administrator is hired to rescue the company, they can also choose to break up the business if it’s necessary.

UK gamers will not be surprised by this news, as GAME’s business decline started all the way back in July 2016. It’s somewhat miraculous the company stuck around this long, but of its £16 million outstanding debt, creditors may not be able to retrieve £12 million.

Clearly, GAME’s troubles had been going on for so long that this would have happened even if Sony didn’t announce they would stop making physical games. Taken together, both incidents paint a murky picture for the future of game consoles in the UK.

Recent Videos

10 Game Levels Developers Should NEVER Do Again

10 Game Levels Developers Should NEVER Do Again
Top 10 New Games of August 2026

Top 10 New Games of August 2026
20 Games That Shouldn't BE IN YOUR BACKLOG

20 Games That Shouldn't BE IN YOUR BACKLOG
FALLOUT 5 announced + 2 FALLOUT REMASTERS & More

FALLOUT 5 announced + 2 FALLOUT REMASTERS & More
25 Games That Were DEAD At Announcement

25 Games That Were DEAD At Announcement
Why AAA Game Companies STOPPED Making Games

Why AAA Game Companies STOPPED Making Games
Steam Machine - Before You Buy

Steam Machine - Before You Buy
Palworld 1.0 - Before You Buy

Palworld 1.0 - Before You Buy
20 Games You UNINSTALLED Before They GOT GOOD

20 Games You UNINSTALLED Before They GOT GOOD
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,