Rumor: Bots Were Caught Defending PlayStation For Ending Physical Game Discs

We do know there are some real fans who are defending Sony too.

There’s a new twist to the saga of PlayStation ending physical disc games.

YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead has made a new video pointing to three Twitter accounts who he believes are bots defending PlayStation for this decision in their replies.

To investigate, MLID looked up the replies to the PlayStation related tweets for any one defending them. He did checked their tweets for suspicious behavior.

To be clear, MLID disclosed he used AI to check on years of tweets, but he also manually checked their tweet and behavior himself.

In the end, he found three examples of probable bots. He also found evidence that they promoted Rockstar Games more than Sony, though he can’t prove either company hired these bots.

It’s what MLID saw more of that’s indicting; an overwhelming number of Twitter users are criticizing Sony, with the intent to ratio their tweets as well.

It isn’t certain that this massive reaction will make Sony change their mind. But they are surely monitoring if this backlash could actually hurt their business if it keeps going.