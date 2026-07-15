GOG Points Out You Can Make Put Their Games In Discs “Without A Storefront’s Permission” In Light Of PlayStation’s Digital Shift

We hope this really is a new era for GOG and DRM-free.

GOG has quietly chimed in on Sony’s decision to stop making game discs.

They recently shared this tweet:

Download the offline installer of any of your games on GOG, save it to a disc and it’s yours forever.

You don’t need a storefront’s permission to play what you bought.

Many fans have made tutorials to make disc games from GOG on YouTube. This one even teaches you how to make discs that launch automatically.

But you may ask, why did GOG bring up storefronts? This is because a story spread around about a PS5 owner who couldn’t play Ghost of Yotei.

They couldn’t start the game on their console because it got stuck verifying the game’s license online for over 30 minutes. We must point out here we couldn’t independently verify the story ourselves.

Regardless, the story gained traction because it reflects real concerns about how Sony handles PlayStation accounts and DRM.

And in stark contrast to all this, GOG, even more than Steam, gives you full control of the games they sell. Only GOG offers DRM-free copies that will install cleanly, even if you don’t turn them into discs.