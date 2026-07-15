Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Is No Longer Coming To XBOX Game Pass

They can always change their mind.

XBOX has made a sudden change to this week’s Game Pass additions.

They added this notice at the end of their announcement at Xbox Newswire:

Editor’s Note (7/13): We’ve removed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 from the list of titles coming soon to Game Pass.

Another first party Xbox title, Gears of War: Reloaded, was added to Game Pass as added to this wave last July 9.

While XBOX did not elaborate on the reason for the change, it’s easy to make some educated guesses. XBOX CEO Asha Sharma previously removed Call of Duty from Game Pass, after saying that Game Pass was too expensive.

XBOX was able to lower the price of Game Pass as a result. Asha may now be reconsidering adding their 1st party titles to Game Pass, at least until a better plan has been laid out.

After all, there is a give and take on adding value to Game Pass and losing out on direct game sales. But this is also complicated by XBOX offering a Game Pass PC service.