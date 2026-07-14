Startup Claims They Have Built UHD Blu-Ray’s Successor, Just As PlayStation Ends Making Physical Games

Even if Sony retires 4K UHD, physical games could still be possible.

A possible surprise twist has emerged in light of Sony’s decision to stop making physical disc games for PlayStation.

A startup called Folio Photonic claims they have made a new optical disc format that is a proper upgrade to UHD Blu-Rays, such that they can replace 4K UHD if and when it retires.

Called the Folio Disc, it can hold a theoretical file size of 1 TB, or 1000 GB. UHD Blu-Rays, which were first introduced in the market in 2016, have a maximum capacity of 100 GB.

Folio also claims that Folio Discs have a media cost of only $ 3 per TB. That’s much cheaper than, say, hard disc drives, which have a media cost of $20 per TB.

Most importantly, Folio claims they started scaling manufacturing capability 3 years ago, and both Folio discs and drives could be available as soon as this year.

There’s still a lot of questions about this Folio Disc format. A key point is if it can match the read/write speeds of an SSD.

But if and when Sony retires UHD Blu-Rays completely, it may not mean the complete end of physical media – or physical games.