Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Blizzard Is Hiring For Unannounced Project At Their Irvine HQ

by

Blizzard may have been spared from the last round of layoffs at XBOX.

Blizzard already has a job opening out days after XBOX’s big reset.

Blizzard Entertainment

As shared by Idle Sloth, Blizzard is looking for a Lead Systems Engineer on their main Irvine studio, which is also their HQ.

The job listing says this:

We are seeking a Lead Systems Engineer, Unreal Engine 5 to oversee core engine development for our game.

The listing specifically seeks engineers with over 8 years’ experience in Unreal, using both Blueprints and C++. Blizzard also seeks experience in large scale AAA game development, and in making large, open worlds.

Blizzard was reportedly minimally affected by the layoffs that came from XBOX’s reset. One could argue that this reflects on how Blizzard has some of XBOX’s biggest IPs. But one could also say that Blizzard may have been sufficiently trimmed down after layoffs from the last three years.

We don’t want to take away from Blizzard’s current success. Diablo IV, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch are all doing well critically and commercially with their latest content.

Hopefully this upcoming game will be part of XBOX’s future success.

Recent Videos

ELDER SCROLLS 6 IN TROUBLE? NEW OBSIDIAN FALLOUT GAME & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 IN TROUBLE? NEW OBSIDIAN FALLOUT GAME & MORE
AC Black Flag Resynced: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

AC Black Flag Resynced: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Top 25 NEW Coop Games of 2026

Top 25 NEW Coop Games of 2026
Assassin's Creed Black Flag: Resynced - Before You Buy

Assassin's Creed Black Flag: Resynced - Before You Buy
25 Best Games You Can Get For UNDER $20 (2026)

25 Best Games You Can Get For UNDER $20 (2026)
Xbox dropped a BOMBSHELL

Xbox dropped a BOMBSHELL
10 BIG Games That Were COMPLETE DISASTERS At Launch

10 BIG Games That Were COMPLETE DISASTERS At Launch
10 Game Companies That Are Hard To Trust

10 Game Companies That Are Hard To Trust
20 GTA Secrets That Blew Our MINDS

20 GTA Secrets That Blew Our MINDS
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,