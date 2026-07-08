Rumor: The Elder Scrolls 6 Could Only Take Three More Years, Tops

We may have our first update on The Elder Scrolls 6 after XBOX’s big reset.

As reported by Insider Gaming, Jason Schreier revealed in the latest Bloomberg Live that The Elder Scrolls 6 will take only two to three more years.

As Insider Gaming noted, Bethesda announced the game in 2018. But Todd Howard would later confirm that they announced the title too early and that they regretted making the announcement.

In fact, in 2021, Bethesda confirmed that the game was still in its design stages. While The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim released all the way back in 2011, like GTA 6, they haven’t been working on The Elder Scrolls 6 in the last 15 years.

It is true that Bethesda has taken exponentially longer to make games, given the timelines for Skyrim and Fallout 76. This may run at odds with the new XBOX CEO Asha Sharma’s agenda, but we don’t know if she can do that much to get it finished sooner.

And there are other concerns, such as if the game will meet fan’s expectations. But Bethesda still has time to get it all right.