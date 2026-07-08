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Nintendo Switch Online Adds More Game Boy Games, Including Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3

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One essential title and a few others that are nice to have.

Nintendo has announced another mixed batch of games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, from both Game Boy and Game Boy Advance.

The most notable title is Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3, developed by R&D1 under Gunpei Yokoi. This spinoff of the Super Mario Land series creates its own franchise, and also two spinoffs of its own, in Wario World and Wario Ware.

Fortified Zone is a simple, satisfying top down action game, where two mercenaries fight their way through a military fortress, level by scrolling level.

The Sword of Hope II is the last game in Kemco’s dungeon crawler RPG franchise, and released too late in the West in spite of itself.

Dr. Mario & Puzzle League is the sole Game Boy Advance title, but it really is just a compilation of Nintendo’s two puzzle franchises. Both are technically remakes of earlier games, and feature an unlockable vertical mode that isn’t quite as relevant today, but still has some novelty for Switch owners.

You can watch the official trailer below.

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