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Splatoon Raiders’ Co-Op Multiplayer Might Elevate It To Being Nintendo’s Best Online Game To Date

by

Yes, over Mario Kart.

Nintendo just held their Splatoon Raiders Direct, and the game’s best feature might be the one they didn’t make the selling point.

From the onset, Nintendo referred to Splatoon Raiders as a single player affair, which is absolutely accurate. As the Mechanic, you’re tasked with treasure hunting across the Spirhalite Islands, fighting Salmonids all over to earn and find loot.

In the Direct, they’ve revealed how multiplayer works, and the Splatoon team clearly learned from all this years of providing PvP. Much like the regular Splatoon games, you can play in local multiplayer or online, with as much as four players.

But Splatoon Raiders also has a Call for Help feature, which allows you to fetch other players to help you finish a raid. The trick is they only have to be there temporarily, and not for the whole raid.

So, you can call for help only when you’re in a pinch. Subsequently, high level players can go around looking for other players who want help and level themselves up even more.

You can already imagine how incredible it will be to set up some peak gameplay moments on the fly.

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